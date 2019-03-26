Baylor is hosting a sendoff for the Lady Bears basketball team at 3:30 on Thursday afternoon from the practice facility at the Ferrell Center as they head to the Sweet 16 in Greensboro, N.C.
The top-ranked Lady Bears, who defeated California, 102-63, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night, advanced to the Greensboro Regional.
Baylor (33-1) will face No. 4 seed South Carolina at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. The winner of that game will play the N.C. State vs. Iowa winner for a berth in the Final Four in Tampa, Fla.
The Lady Bears are headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the 11th straight season.