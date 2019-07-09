The Baylor Lady Bears will join North American sports’ brightest stars at the annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
The Lady Bears, who won the program’s third NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament title in April, have been nominated for an ESPY in the “Best Team” category. They’re up against the World Series champion Boston Red Sox, the College Football Playoff champion Clemson Tigers, the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament champion Virginia Cavaliers, and the Women’s World Cup champion US Women’s National Team.
The ESPYs are the annual sports awards created and hosted by ESPN. An online fan vote will determine the winner of the “Best Team” category.
The ESPYs will be televised live at 7 p.m. on ABC and actor/comedian Tracy Morgan will serve as host at the Microsoft Center.
The Lady Bears are expected to take part in the red-carpet event and the ESPYs after party hosted by hip hop artist 2 Chains.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, staff members and all players from the 2018-19 team with the exception of Queen Egbo and Chloe Jackson will be in attendance. Egbo is with Team USA training for the 2019 FIBA 19U Championships later this month and Jackson, a guard for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky has a schedule conflict.
Baylor track adds assistant sprints, hurdles coach
Baylor track and field announced the hiring of Benjamin Dalton as an assistant sprints and hurdles coach on Tuesday.
Dalton spent the past year at Texas A&M, where he worked with sprints, hurdles and relays. He also had assistant stints at Texas and New Orleans.
He’s a proven recruiter, as he signed two athletes at Texas who were the No. 1-ranked juniors in their event in the world.
Dalton is a native of England and owns a bachelor’s degree from the University of Bath and a master’s from LSU.
USWNT captain accepts Capitol invitation
WASHINGTON — Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the U.S. women’s soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when “these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.”
Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe said Tuesday on CNN that she had accepted invitations from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi and Schumer to go to Washington.
The team co-captain has said she’s not interested in celebrating at the White House. It’s unclear if the winning team would be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.
Panthers owner Tepper to meet with MLS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and team president Tom Glick plan to travel to New York next week and meet with Major League Soccer officials in an effort to convince them to bring an expansion team to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tepper has been working to bring an MLS team to Charlotte since purchasing the Panthers last summer.
Glick believes “the region deserves it. We think the region will support it, and we are confident of that.”
He says the goal is to land an MLS team as soon as possible.
Glick spoke Tuesday at a news conference to announce Charlotte will host preseason exhibitions as part of the International Champions Cup for the next five years, including Arsenal vs. Fiorentina on July 20. Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium hosted a CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage doubleheader last month that included Mexico, attracting 59,283.