The Baylor Lady Bears will join North American sports’ brightest stars at the annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
The Lady Bears, who won the program’s third NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament title in April, have been nominated for an ESPY in the “Best Team” category. They’re up against the World Series champion Boston Red Sox, the College Football Playoff champion Clemson Tigers, the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament champion Virginia Cavaliers, and the Women’s World Cup champion US Women’s National Team.
The ESPYs are the annual sports awards created and hosted by ESPN. An online fan vote will determine the winner of the “Best Team” category.
The ESPYs will be televised live at 7 p.m. on ABC and actor/comedian Tracy Morgan will serve as host at the Microsoft Center.
The Lady Bears are expected to take part in the red-carpet event and the ESPYs after party hosted by hip hop artist 2 Chains.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, staff members and all players from the 2018-19 team with the exception of Queen Egbo and Chloe Jackson will be in attendance. Egbo is with Team USA training for the 2019 FIBA 19U Championships later this month and Jackson, a guard for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky has a schedule conflict.