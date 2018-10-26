Kim Mulkey wasn’t looking at the score, a 110-45 victory over Langston Friday night inside the Ferrell Center. In the Lady Bears’ first exhibition contest of the season, the 19th-year Baylor head coach was focused on what she saw from her players.
“When you play with the lights on, you get a clearer picture sometimes,” Mulkey said. “You still have to develop players because there are those that get my attention in practice, in drills, but when game time comes you have to play the game.”
Things can change when the lights come on and fans crowd the stands. No matter the details Mulkey was paying attention to, the Baylor faithful inside the Ferrell Center finally got to see for themselves a Lady Bear team overflowing with youth and talent.
Meet the ‘Fierce Five’
Chloe Jackson had to think about her answer for a bit. The graduate transfer from LSU — who has a spot on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, which recognizes the top shooting guard in the country — was asked what it was like to play with the freshmen.
“They always are full of energy,” Jackson said. “I know when I’m out there with them that I can push it. That’s with everybody, actually. They’re a fun group to play with. On and off the court, they’re cool people. Just growing as a freshman, the pace is different. Them being able to adjust to that has been a lot of growth already within a month.”
NaLyssa Smith came in and didn’t seem to have any nerves. Actually, as she put it, she wasn’t nervous at all.
“It was fun just going from scrimmaging each other in practice,” Smith said. “We finally get a new team to play against. It was fun. I did things I knew I could do.”
Those things include a deadly drop-step she can deploy with her back to the basket in addition to a power dribble that warns the defender to get out of the way. The 6-2 freshman hit all of her first five shot attempts of the night before she finished shooting 10-for-16 for a team-high 23 points in 24 minutes.
“I feel like I bring a lot of offensive rebounds and energy,” Smith said.
Another freshman who excelled at going to the offensive glass was Aquira DeCosta. The 6-0 forward didn’t casually approach the basket when a shot went up. No, she leapt into the air to secure the missed shot.
“Aquira was going to the glass pretty impressively,” Mulkey said. “She can leap over you. In fact, I think she leaped over (Caitlin) Bickle and couple times, and Bickle blocked her shot without meaning to. ‘Get out of the way, Bickle. I’m coming in here for a rebound.’ Aquira has some flashiness to her game.’
Bickle added 12 rebounds of her own to DeCosta’s 10 on the night. In her 21 minutes of action, she showed her ability to hustle after any loose ball. Guard Honesty Scott-Grayson also got some time and caught fire with her shot late. She fared the best of any Lady Bear at the free-throw line hitting five of her eight attempts.
Rounding out the freshman class is Queen Egbo, who played seven minutes in the game before she fouled out in the third quarter.
“I told her to go talk to Juicy (Landrum) about it because Juicy did the same thing at K-State her freshman year,” Mulkey said. “They need to compare and see who fouled out the quickest. She’ll move on, and we’ll move on. We’ll get the film out and show her how to fix it.”
Of note: Landrum fouled out in nine minutes in Manhattan.
Money from midrange
Chloe Jackson is dangerous from just inside the 3-point line. Not saying she can’t shoot it from deep, because she can, but her midrange jump shot is almost a guaranteed nothing but net.
She finished with 14 points off 6-of-8 shooting from the floor in 24 minutes to go with four assists and three steals.
Point guard play
Juicy Landrum and Chloe Jackson handled the point guard responsibilities for most of the night.
“I’m asking them to do something out of their comfort zone,” Mulkey said. “They’re wing players who are willing to sacrifice for the sake of the team. They’re interchangeable. They score the basketball and shoot the perimeter shot. You may see one at the point and the other go to the wing in the middle of the game. I thought that they did fine. We’ll be alright.”
Landrum finished the night with five points, seven assists and three steals.
Welcome back, Trinity
Mulkey said it was almost like having a seventh new face out on the court as Trinity Oliver was back in the action.
The 5-9 guard appeared in seven games a season ago for Baylor before she suffered a season-ending ACL injury in her left knee against Kentucky Nov. 30. Oliver was awarded a medical redshirt and has four full years of eligibility.
“It’s always good to have players come back from injuries,” Mulkey said. “I tell Trinity all the time, ‘Just do what you do best.’ She played eight minutes in the first half and had four rebounds. That’s big for us. It’s always good to have them back. I know when you’re injured, I don’t care whether it’s at the collegiate level or the pro level, when you’re injured you feel isolated because you’re by yourself. You’re recovering, you’re rehabbing and everybody else is doing something different.”
Free throw struggles
While the Lady Bears impressed in multiple facets of the game on Friday, they struggled from the free-throw line. Baylor got to the charity stripe 40 times but made only 20.
“I thought 20 missed free throws might be a Baylor record,” Mulkey said. “You just can’t have that. ... We had a terrible pregame free throw shooting. It took them forever to do the drill. Hopefully they got it out of their system. The good thing is, they did get to the free-throw line, but you can’t miss as many free throws as we did tonight. We all know that.”