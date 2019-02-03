Confidence.
Anyone who saw Baylor’s demolition of Texas Tech Saturday afternoon know this is what the Lady Bears gained from that contest.
The top-ranked team in the nation was amongst the top of the program record books across the board with a season-best field goal percentage (68.3), second-highest assist total on the year (34), the most fast break points scored this season (24), the most steals recorded in a Big 12 game (14) and the largest margin of victory against a Big 12 opponent (59). Those numbers didn’t come from a select few Lady Bears carrying the load. Everyone played a part, from the All-American front court duo to the entire Fierce Five crew.
“Everybody should leave that locker room and that floor confident,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Coach, if you call on me, I’m going to give you, if it’s one minutes, 30 seconds, it doesn’t matter. And then the ability to rest kids that could potentially have to play a lot of minutes Monday.”
Against the Lady Raiders on Saturday, no Lady Bear played more than 25 minutes or fewer than 12. Every player who entered the contest for Baylor scored.
That is important as the Lady Bears have a quick turnaround to take on a ranked Texas program coming off a 76-67 win at Oklahoma for a 6 p.m. tip Monday evening at the Frank Erwin Center.
The Longhorns are currently second in Big 12 standings with a 8-2 record behind Baylor’s 9-0 mark atop the leaderboard.
Texas is led by Sug Sutton with 12.5 points per contest as four different Longhorns average double figures — Jatarie White (11.1), Joyner Holmes (11.1) and Danni Williams (10.4). Those four combined for 54 of Texas’ 76 points in Norman on Saturday.
“You’re going to see post players that can hang with us, as far as size,” Mulkey said. “You’re going to see athletic posts, and then you’re going to see Sug Sutton out there on the point run a ball club. She got valuable minutes her first couple years. You’re going to see a transfer in (Danni) Williams that can shoot the 3-ball. You’re going to see a team that’s going to give us everything they can give us. And we’re going to have to go on the road and we’re going to have to play hard and they’re very talented, they’re very good.”
Monday will mark the 98th time that Texas and Baylor have faced off on the hardwood. While the Longhorns lead the all-time series 58-39, Baylor has won 18 of the last 19 meetings. The last time Texas topped the Lady Bears in Austin was Jan. 31, 2010 with the last time a Longhorns team defeated the nation’s top-ranked team in Austin came against Tennessee on Nov. 25, 2004.
“We’ll approach that game just like we approached the Oklahoma State game and go over strengths and weaknesses,” Mulkey said. “I’m sure it will be a great crowd. Baylor fans show up in Austin, so I don’t feel like it’s going to be this intimidating environment because we really have great crowds in Austin.