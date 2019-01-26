It comes as no surprise to the Lady Bears when their opponents fire away from the great beyond.
Of course, no one wants to venture inside where the trees are planted, namely 6-foot-7 Kalani Brown and 6-4 Lauren Cox, whose “block heard ‘round the world” has had thousands of interactions across social media.
Entering the weekend, only two teams had seen opponents shoot more 3-pointers than Baylor foes’ 489 attempts, trailing just Western Illinois’ 508 and Miami’s 507. With Baylor’s opponents totaling 1,033 shot attempts against the Lady Bears, that means that the competition is taking 47.3 percent of their shots from the perimeter.
In comparison, the percentage is 39.1 for Western Illinois and 38.4 for Miami.
“South Dakota State killed us with 3s (in Las Vegas),” sophomore DiDi Richards said. “That’s when we realized that teams would (really) shoot 3s against us. We have to get our feet outside the line. We’re so big we could just sit back and put our hand up. Over the course of Big 12 play, we’ve for sure improved. Starting we TCU we learned we had to get out there. We did better against Iowa State than TCU, which wasn’t that long ago.”
As has been the case not only throughout the entire season, but especially the Big 12, Baylor is preparing for another 3-point barrage at Oklahoma.
Sooners freshman Taylor Robertson leads the conference with a 44.4 3-point percentage and is eighth in the league with 15.9 points per game this season.
Shaina Pellington is not far behind her with 14.5 points per game, while Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams are averaging 12.6 and 12.4 points per game, respectively.
“Ana’s back. She can shoot the 3,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Taylor can shoot the 3. Madi Williams at the four was a McDonald’s All-American. They have nine players that they play, and only one is a senior with the rest freshmen and sophomores. They will hit shots they probably have been missing on the road because they’ll be playing at home. We’re going to guard them as hard as we can.”
The Sooners are currently tied for eighth in the Big 12 with a 1-5 record in conference play. When Mulkey sat down to talk about Oklahoma on Friday afternoon, the first thing she did was to deflect attention away from that record.
“You better not look at Oklahoma’s record,” Mulkey said. “They’ve played four of those games on the road with a young team. I’m going to look at the Connecticut game. I know they had an opportunity to win that game.
“I expect it to be another tough road game, as they all are. We don’t look at records. We look at personnel to see what we have to do to win on the road.”
Baylor has won 29 consecutive Big 12 road games in the regular season, which is a league record that surpassed the Lady Bears’ previous mark of 22 set from Feb. 27, 2011 to Jan. 8, 2014. Since 1999-2000, Baylor’s streak of road victories is the second-best active streak and fifth-best all-time. UConn’s current streak of 47 straight road wins in the American Athletic Conference dates back to Jan. 1, 2014, and Stanford holds the all-time record with 48 consecutive Pac-12 wins from 2009-14.