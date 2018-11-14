Kim Mulkey smiled as she told the story.
After No. 4 Baylor topped then No. 23 Arizona State, 65-59, at Fort Defiance, Ariz. on Sunday, the Lady Bears loaded up the bus to make the three-hour drive to Albuquerque, where they would stay the night before flying home the next day.
“There’s not a lot to choose from for accommodations on where to stay in Fort Defiance,” Mulkey said. “As we got close to the Embassy Suites (in Albuquerque) that we were staying at, NaLyssa Smith goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice hotel.’ It got its message across that you should appreciate the things you have in life and never have a complaint. They understood why we were there.”
Sophomore guard Moon Ursin called the trip a great experience as the Lady Bears were able to see different parts of the world and how other people live.
“Here at Baylor we’re spoiled,” Ursin said. “We get anything we want, just about. To be able to go out and see the way other people live and how they have to figure things out on their own and deal with what they have, it was a neat experience.”
While the Lady Bears learned a lot off the court about the culture surrounding the “Showdown on the Rez,” they learned plenty about themselves as they clawed their way back from a 14-point deficit to win by six.
“I just think it’s a will to win,” Mulkey said. “You had everything that could go wrong go wrong. It was a long trip. … But it was a trip worthy of us being there. The Navajo nation was much appreciative.
“We played a great opponent who had eight returning players and five starters. Kalani Brown gets in foul trouble, you go with no true point guard. All of those things could have been used as excuses had you lost. I think just the sheer talent on the floor, the ability to execute in certain spots won the basketball game for us.”
Smith proved to be a big factor in Baylor staying within striking distance, especially in the first half when Brown was on the bench with two fouls. During that time, she scored 10 points to keep the Lady Bears within 11 points at the break. The freshman finished with 16 points to go with 11 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double. She was awarded co-Big 12 Freshman of the Week for her efforts.
“You go into recruiting to make sure you’ve got players who can help you,” Mulkey said. “What you don’t know is how they’ll react when the big games happen, when the lights come on. Some of them reacted as you’d expect, some didn’t. It’s just one game. What you look for is progress. NaLyssa can tell you, we watched film on the bus after the game, while she was able to score for us, there were things she has to do better.
“It’s not like she’s arrived by any means. She certainly was a big factor in the game when Kalani was on the bench and we couldn’t score there for a little while. She figured out ways to help us score the ball. Am I surprised? No, not at all.”
As in any game, there were positives and negatives for Mulkey to take away. A positive was how the Lady Bears were able to execute their plays in a tight game. They got the ball where it needed to go. A negative was finishing with 16 turnovers in the contest. But Baylor will get better in that area.
As the Lady Bears get ready to host Southern at 6 p.m. Thursday, they will prepare their scouting report as usual, but their main focus is making themselves better.
“We’ve got to focus on us right now,” Mulkey said. “We’ve got to fix some things and execute better, take care of the ball, step up to the foul line and make free throws. We have to fix us. We will and we’ll get better and go to work.”
Bear Facts: The Lady Bears are teaming up with Whataburger for the “Care Bear Drive” for the McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple. Fans may bring a bear to Thursday’s game and receive a $5 admission, or just donate if they already have tickets. ... All-session tickets for the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship are on sale now. The women’s championship will be played March 8-11 at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tickets are available through big12sports.com/buytickets.