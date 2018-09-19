The television schedule for Baylor women’s basketball is almost complete as the Big 12 announced its women’s basketball national and regional Fox broadcast schedule Wednesday.
The Lady Bears will appear on television 21 times, including seven national television broadcasts between ESPN and Fox networks. Tip times left to be set include Baylor’s contests at Stanford (Dec. 15), against UConn (Jan. 3), at Kansas State (Jan. 16), at Oklahoma State (Jan. 30), at Texas (Feb. 4) and at Kansas State (Feb. 13).
Baylor’s contest against Arizona State at a neutral site in Fort Defiance, Ariz., will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 on ESPN2. The Lady Bears will also play on ESPN2 when they travel to South Carolina Dec. 2 for a 6 p.m. tip.
Baylor will play three games on FS1 – against West Virginia (4 p.m., Jan. 20), at West Virginia (6 p.m., March 4), against Texas (8 p.m., Feb. 25).
As far as the nonconference slate is concerned, Baylor’s game against St. Francis (PA) Nov. 8 will air on Fox Sports Southwest Plus, with the Lady Bears’ games against Southern University (6 p.m., Nov. 15) and Morehead State (noon, Dec. 12) will air on Fox Sports Southwest.
The rest of Baylor’s Big 12 home games will air on Fox Sports Network families. Jan. 9’s game against Kansas State will air on selected satellite stations, U-Verse and will be available on the Fox Sports Go app with a 7 p.m. tip time.
The Lady Bears host Iowa State (7 p.m., Jan. 23) on FSSW, Texas Tech (1 p.m., Feb. 2) FSSW, TCU (noon, Feb. 9) on FSSW. Baylor and the Sooners will tip off at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 on FSSW+. Fox Sports Southwest will also carry both the Kansas game (6 p.m., Feb. 20) and Oklahoma State (1 p.m., March 2).
Baylor’s remaining Big 12 road schedule features a televised contest at TCU Jan. 12 on FSSW at 3 p.m., the regional Fox Sports Network picked up BU’s contest at OU Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., and FSN also will bring its regional broadcast crew to the Lady Bears’ matchup at ISU Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.
Baylor, MCC softball teams meet in exhibition
The Baylor and McLennan Community College softball teams will meet in a fall scrimmage at 5 p.m. Thursday at Getterman Stadium.
All of Baylor’s fall home games are free to the public. The Lady Bears and Highlassies will play a 10-inning exhibition, as both squads seek to get playing time for numerous players.
Baylor is coming off a 38-18 season that included a trip to the NCAA’s College Station Regional.
MCC went 30-13 last year and reached the Region V Tournament before falling to Temple. Thursday’s action will mark the first game for the Highlassies under new head coach Chris Berry, who moved over from the MCC baseball program. Berry replaces Manuel Ordones, who resigned in May amid complaints by MCC players of mistreatment.
Vigil will honor Iowa State athlete killed while golfing
AMES, Iowa — A vigil is planned to remember an Iowa State University student-athlete who was killed this week while playing golf on a course near the college campus in Ames.
Celia Barquin Arozamena, a 22-year-old engineering student from Spain, was the Big 12 women’s golf champion this year. The vigil will be Wednesday evening.
Barquin’s body was found Monday near the ninth hole at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Soon after, police charged a homeless man who had been camping nearby with murder in her death.
All are invited to the vigil at a green space just north of the university’s Campanile. Friends will have a chance to share memories about Barquin and write messages to her family in Spain.
Fans find Red Sox division title banner in street
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox have not clinched this year’s American League East division championship, but a banner marking the accomplishment has already been accidentally unveiled.
Boston-area friends Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri say they found the banner on a road Monday morning after it apparently fell off a delivery truck in Somerville, Massachusetts.
But the trio held onto the banner for two days, hoping they’d be rewarded with game tickets or a chance to meet their favorite players.
Instead, the Boston Globe reports, the men brought the banner to Fenway Park Wednesday afternoon and returned empty handed.
Iacuzzi said he always intended to return the banner and rejected accusations he stole it.
The team can clinch the division if they defeat the New York Yankees Wednesday night.
UFC’s Jones suspended 15 months by USADA
LOS ANGELES — Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones should be eligible to fight by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday announced the length of Jones’ ban for his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.
The decision means the 31-year-old Jones could even fight at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3, if the UFC decides to book his comeback bout on that card.
Jones is widely considered the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in the world, but he has repeatedly sabotaged his own career.
He reclaimed the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier last summer, but the victory was taken away when he tested positive for a steroid metabolite.
Jones also failed an out-of-competition test in 2016.