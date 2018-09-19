The television schedule for Baylor women’s basketball is almost complete as the Big 12 announced its women’s basketball national and regional Fox broadcast schedule Wednesday.
The Lady Bears will appear on television 21 times, including seven national television broadcasts between ESPN and Fox networks. Tip times left to be set include Baylor’s contests at Stanford (Dec. 15), against UConn (Jan. 3), at Kansas State (Jan. 16), at Oklahoma State (Jan. 30), at Texas (Feb. 4) and at Kansas State (Feb. 13).
Baylor’s contest against Arizona State at a neutral site in Fort Defiance, Ariz., will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 on ESPN2. The Lady Bears will also play on ESPN2 when they travel to South Carolina Dec. 2 for a 6 p.m. tip.
Baylor will play three games on FS1 – against West Virginia (4 p.m., Jan. 20), at West Virginia (6 p.m., March 4), against Texas (8 p.m., Feb. 25).
As far as the nonconference slate is concerned, Baylor’s game against St. Francis (PA) Nov. 8 will air on Fox Sports Southwest Plus, with the Lady Bears’ games against Southern University (6 p.m., Nov. 15) and Morehead State (noon, Dec. 12) will air on Fox Sports Southwest.
The rest of Baylor’s Big 12 home games will air on Fox Sports Network families. Jan. 9’s game against Kansas State will air on selected satellite stations, U-Verse and will be available on the Fox Sports Go app with a 7 p.m. tip time.
The Lady Bears host Iowa State (7 p.m., Jan. 23) on FSSW, Texas Tech (1 p.m., Feb. 2) FSSW, TCU (noon, Feb. 9) on FSSW. Baylor and the Sooners will tip off at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 on FSSW+. Fox Sports Southwest will also carry both the Kansas game (6 p.m., Feb. 20) and Oklahoma State (1 p.m., March 2).
Baylor’s remaining Big 12 road schedule features a televised contest at TCU Jan. 12 on FSSW at 3 p.m., the regional Fox Sports Network picked up BU’s contest at OU Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., and FSN also will bring its regional broadcast crew to the Lady Bears’ matchup at ISU Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.