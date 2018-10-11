Baylor is the favorite heading into the 2018-19 season as the Lady Bears received eight of 10 first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason women’s basketball poll.
the 18-time Big 12 champ Lady Bears won the regular season and Big 12 Championship titles last season, going through regular season league play with an unscathed 18-0 record.
Texas received the other two first-place votes to finish second in the poll. West Virginia game in third, TCU fourth, Oklahoma fifth, Iowa State sixth, Oklahoma State seventh and Kansas State, Kansas and Texas Tech coming in seventh through 10th respectively.
No. 2 UMHB moves up game to Friday
The football season has seen its share of rain and lightning delays already, and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Howard Payne University decided to try to avoid the weather. So, the teams have moved their kickoff to Friday at 5 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.
UMHB (5-0, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) had their closest game last week against then-No. 6 Hardin-Simmons. The Crusaders came out with a 26-0 victory. It was HSU’s first shutout in 25 years and ended the Cowboys’ winning streak. It also was the first time Hardin-Simmons was held without a touchdown in 256 consecutive games.
For their part, the Cru’s offense racked up 465 yards in total offense, gaining 283 yards rushing.
Howard Payne (1-4, 1-3 ASC) lost to East Texas Baptist last week, 54-28.
The game will be broadcast on 101.7 FM.
Weatherford barrel racer zips to top score
Stevi Hillman, a two-time NFR qualifier and a resident of Weatherford, sped to a time of 15.95 seconds in winning Wednesday night’s go-round of the barrel racing at the All-American ProRodeo Finals.
She came into this week’s action as the fifth-ranked barrel racer in the country.
In other action, Tristan Mize and Lon Danley excited the crowd in the bull riding, as both ripped off rides that scored 86 points for the best score of the night.
Other winners included Jamie Howlett (76) in bareback, Tyler Milligan (7.5 seconds) in tie down roping, Cameron Morman (3.5 seconds) in steer wrestling, Isaac Diaz (84) in saddle bronc, and the tandem of Brady Tryan and Levi Lord (4.8 seconds) in team roping.
The mutton bustin’ winner for the night was Mart’s Trip Muir, while Waco’s Kinzley Winter was second.