Baylor is the favorite heading into the 2018-19 season as the Lady Bears received eight of 10 first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason women’s basketball poll.
The 18-time Big 12 champ Lady Bears won the regular season and Big 12 Championship titles last season, going through regular season league play with an unscathed 18-0 record.
Texas received the other two first-place votes to finish second in the poll. West Virginia game in third, TCU fourth, Oklahoma fifth, Iowa State sixth, Oklahoma State seventh and Kansas State, Kansas and Texas Tech coming in seventh through 10th respectively.