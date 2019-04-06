TAMPA, Fla. – The Baylor Lady Bears’ season has been a series of escalating tests.
From early nonconference trips to Arizona State and South Carolina, through the big showdown with then-No. 1 Connecticut on Jan. 3 at the Ferrell Center, right up until the Lady Bears went 21-for-21 in claiming the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships.
Baylor (36-1) earned its place as the No. 1 seed and then proved its merit by reaching the Final Four. On Friday night, the Lady Bears won an intense battle over Oregon, 72-67, and celebrated accordingly, if only for a couple of hours.
Because the final test will be the toughest.
The Lady Bears will attempt to knock off the defending national champion when they tip off against Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Sunday in the NCAA Tournament final at Amalie Arena.
“We got one more, you know, we’ve come this far, why not finish it,” Baylor center Kalani Brown said. “Why not?”
Baylor has certainly handled every challenge that’s come its way this season. Since the Lady Bears suffered their only loss of the season, on Dec. 15 at Stanford, they’ve reeled off 28 consecutive victories, including nine against ranked opponents.
The Lady Bears’ most convincing win of the season, the 68-57 triumph over UConn, suggests they can play with anyone.
But the same can be said for Notre Dame (35-3).
On Friday night, the Fighting Irish stared down a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter of their semifinal against UConn.
Notre Dame forward Brianna Turner made a pair of free throws and guards Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young and Marina Mabrey all drilled 3-pointers to erase the Huskies’ big lead.
That set up a furious finish as Notre Dame and UConn traded the lead seven times in less than three minutes until Ogunbowale snagged a crucial defensive rebound with 1:01 left. The Notre Dame floor leader hit four free throws in the next 21 seconds and the Fighting Irish prevailed, 81-76.
“Well, when we got up nine, two things we knew were going to happen,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “One, they’re going to pass it to Arike and she’s going to go one-on-one and score. Two, they’re going to throw it into the post. … That’s exactly what they did.”
Auriemma gave Notre Dame a pretty high compliment when he said the Fighting Irish remind him of some of the Huskies best teams.
So what does Baylor coach Kim Mulkey think of that assessment?
“Well, they’re defending national champions,” Mulkey said. “They all average pretty much in double figures, except for probably in the playoffs, I think they have four or five averaging in double figures. They have bigs inside. They shoot the 3 ball, not like an Oregon, but they will shoot the 3-ball. They’re athletic. I guess just the fact that they can score at all positions.”
Baylor will likely try to counter Notre Dame’s versatility the same way the Lady Bears have fought every battle so far this season.
They’ll play tough defense and use their inside-outside combination to put the ball in the basket.
It worked against Oregon on Friday. When the game reached its intense pinnacle in the fourth quarter, the Lady Bears made five straight stops on the defensive end. That allowed Brown, forward Lauren Cox and guard Chloe Jackson time to make the big shots that paved the way to Baylor’s win.
Now it’s a rematch of the 2012 national championship game when the Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame, 80-61, for the national championship.
“I saw something today that the last time there were two women head coaches pinned against each other was in 2012,” Cox said, referring to the matchup between Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Mulkey. “I think it makes it special and the last time they played each other Baylor won, so that gives us a little confidence and helps us stay focused.”