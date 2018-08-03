Kalani Brown grinned when she was asked the question.
While her teammates were off to the side, getting ready for practice in the weight room, next door to the Lady Bears’ practice gym inside the Ferrell Center, the senior center couldn’t contain her excitement about her team’s upcoming trip to Italy.
And rumor has it, Brown was key to making this whole thing happen.
“It’s like going out with a bang, you know what I’m saying?” Brown said. “’Come on, Coach, you’ve got to take me somewhere.’ And she actually went and did it.”
Saturday, the Lady Bears leave for a nine-day Italian tour where they will play three exhibition contests (Aug. 6, Aug. 8 and Aug. 11) while touring in Rome, Florence, Venice, Trieste and Como. Baylor will face the Bosnia/Herzegovina National Team Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Rome, takes on TK Hannover (Germany) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Florence, and will cap the competition portion of the trip Saturday in Trieste with a game against Muggia Select at 7 p.m.
“It’s very exciting for me. I’ve actually never been to Italy,” Brown said. “So, touring and seeing the history and culture is going to be a bit of a culture shock. I’m really excited. A lot of us have never been to Italy. Just as excited as we are to play, we’re excited to see Italy as well.”
Beginning in 2010, the NCAA allowed programs to conduct foreign tours every four years, which includes an extra 10 days of practice time. All of this time together – practicing, traveling, touring and competing – will only help the Lady Bears kick start their 2018-19 season that features a loaded schedule, a quest to defend their Big 12 title for the ninth-straight year, and a mission to get to the Final Four, as shown by the “Together Tampa” T-shirts the team sported for practice.
“It really does help. It’s going to help our team chemistry,” Brown said. “We have a lot of new freshmen, and they’re going to get used to that physicality and get to play. We’re getting a head start. We’re not really in game shape and game-ready at this time, but I think it’s giving us a jump start to our season.”
Brown, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, returns for the Lady Bears as does the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, junior Lauren Cox. Junior Juicy Landrum rounds out the group of returning Lady Bear upperclassmen, while the four freshmen are now sophomores. They’re now joined by the top recruiting class in the country as well as LSU graduate transfer Chloe Jackson.
“I think Chloe went to Italy last year with LSU, but none of us have been over to Italy,” Cox said. “So, we’re all really excited. It’s a huge opportunity, just a huge blessing. … I think it’s really important just because we get those extra practices in the summer because we’re going so early. They’ll get to go over there and play against some tougher, more physical European teams.”
That tough, physical style of play will be good for the Lady Bears to go up against, especially in August. Cox said it will be helpful to get them ready for when Big 12 play rolls around.
Cox knows what to expect from international ball, as does Brown, since they’ve both played with USA Basketball. Freshman NaLyssa Smith is currently playing with the U18 US National team at the FIBA World Championships in Mexico.
“We know the international style of play is definitely more physical,” Brown said. “I’m expecting that. And it’s better for us so that when we come back maybe we get ahead of everyone else.”
While the basketball aspect of the trip is important, these Lady Bears are just as excited about going around Italy and seeing the sights.
“I think Italian is like really similar with Spanish, that’s what I’ve heard,” Cox said. “So, I’ve taken four years of Spanish here. We’ll see. … The basketball part of it, the European teams are always a lot more physical and a lot tougher, bigger. So, that’s going to be good for us. And then the cultural aspect of it, it’s just a really great experience being able to go over there.”
Brown is a bit of a history buff and can’t wait to see everything on the itinerary, like the Vatican City, the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, the Accademia gallery with a viewing of “The David,” and a boat ride from Tronchetto Marina along Grand Canal to Piazza San Marco Square.
“I really like history, so I’m really looking forward to going to the Colosseum,” Brown said. “I watch stuff like Spartacus and stuff like that, so I think that’s like real cool.”