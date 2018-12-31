In a game that tipped off 12 hours before the New Year officially rang in, the fireworks were already popping at the Ferrell Center. For the third time this season, the Lady Bears tied a school record with seven players in double figures as No. 7 Baylor routed UTRGV, 98-37, Monday afternoon in its first game in nearly three weeks.
Lauren Cox got the party started early as the junior forward worked on her range against a Vaqueros team that had only two players listed at 6-feet tall. While UTRGV sagged in the paint to defend Baylor’s high low action in the half court, Cox wasn’t afraid to pull it from around the free-throw line to the top of the key as she finished with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor, including a 2-for-3 mark from the perimeter.
“I don’t know what their scouting report really was,” Cox said. “They wanted to send three, even four players whenever we caught it in the post. They were leaving us wide open and we were knocking down the shots.”
Freshman Queen Egbo added 15 points in 14 minutes on the afternoon as her team-high 13 rebounds gave the forward her first career double-double. Senior Kalani Brown put up 13 points, while freshman NaLyssa Smith added 12.
Juicy Landrum, Caitlin Bickle and Chloe Jackson each finished with 10. Jackson was one assist shy of a double-double as she finished with a career high nine dimes on the day. As did sophomore DiDi Richards as her nine assists also set a career best mark for her. Richards also could have finished with a double-double as she had nine rebounds.
“When you have teammates that can hit jumpers, it makes it easier to get all those assists,” Richards said. “And then, kind of just running the floor and being in the right spot at the right time. And hearing Mulkey saying, ‘Go get it, DiDi,’ makes me go in there.”
Behind their combined 18 assists, the Lady Bears finished the night with 28 assists on 37 made buckets as Baylor shot 48 percent from the floor.
The Lady Bears then tied the program record with 75 rebounds that was set against Winthrop on Dec. 15, 2016.
“Obviously, we put an emphasis on rebounding, both offensively and defensively,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “That’s just a mindset, that’s an aggressiveness that you don’t sit there and expect every shot to go in. You go in there thinking it’s not going in, and I’m going to get the next shot. It showed up in the state sheet today.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Bears held UTRGV to 17 percent shooting from the floor. The Vaqueros made 10 buckets with eight of them coming from the 3-point line. That means that Baylor allowed only two scores inside the perimeter as UTRGV finished with four points in the paint.
UTRGV scored in the 60’s in their last two games as the Vaqueros put up 66 against Texas and 61 against Texas A&M.
Defensively, the Lady Bears were up in the passing lanes getting plenty of deflections and steals as they finished with 17 steals on the day. Jackson led the way with five steals which is one shy of her career high. Baylor then scored 24 points off the 22 UTRGV turnovers.
“DiDi and Moon (Ursin), their pressure on the ball-handler is so important for us,” Mulkey said. “I think Chloe does a better job when she can guard on the win because she anticipates things. She gets at angles better. I think DiDi and Moon just harass the ball-handler better. We worked on a lot of that today. I thought that our activity was better.”
For the most part, Baylor took care of the basketball with 14 turnovers. With the exception of a 6:27 span to start the second quarter where the Lady Bears had six turnovers in that time.
“As a team you want a 2-to-1 (assist-to-turnover) ratio,” Mulkey said of Baylor’s 28 assists to 14 turnovers. “That was outstanding. ... I think Kalani had a charging foul and a couple of things that added to the four, but for the most part we took care of the ball.”
Bear notes: As of Monday afternoon, around 1,500 tickets remain for Baylor’s Thursday night contest vs. No. 1 UConn.
“I hope that it’s as close to a sell out, if not a sell out,” Mulkey said. “Geno (Auriemma) is a legend in the game. Pat Summitt came to town, and we gave her a standing ovation when she walked out on the floor. I would hope that our fans would appreciate what he’s done for women’s basketball. I would be disappointed if we don’t have as close to a sellout as possible. I saw where Cal just played them. Cal is an up and coming program. They had over 10,000 at their game. The Notre Dame rivalry with them is always a big crowd. Hopefully it will be a crowd like that. We’ll give them our best shot.”