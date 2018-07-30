The Baylor women’s basketball team leaves for a nine-day Italian tour Saturday. The Lady Bears will play three exhibition contests Aug. 6, Aug. 8 and Aug. 11. Baylor will arrive in Rome Sunday and will tour the capital city along with stops in Florence, Venice, Trieste and Como.
Baylor will face the Bosnia/Herzegovina National Team Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Rome. The Lady Bears will then take on TK Hannover (Germany) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Florence, before playing their final game Saturday in Trieste with a game against Muggia Select at 7 p.m.
While in Rome, Baylor has planned stops at Vatican City, the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. Wednesday and Thursday the team will move to Florence where a walking tour is on the itinerary that includes stops at the Accademia gallery with a viewing of “The David.”
Friday and Saturday the team will spend time in Venice with a boat ride from Tronchetto Marina along Grand Canal to Piazza San Marco Square. The trip ends Sunday and Monday in Como where the team will have another boat tour and lunch at the Bellagio. Tuesday the Lady Bears head back to Waco.
Eight years ago, the NCAA allowed programs to conduct foreign tours every four years. It includes an extra 10 days of practice time. The final five practices for Baylor’s allotted 10 dates are Monday through Friday before Saturday’s departure.