Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox were named to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday.
Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the top men’s and women’s college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men’s and women’s college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game.
Players not on the midseason watch list are still eligible to be selected as award semifinalists, which will be announced in February.