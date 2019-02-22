Don’t let the ceremonial cutting down of the nets fool you, the Baylor Lady Bears aren’t about to breathe a sigh of relief.
Even during Baylor’s celebration of its ninth-consecutive Big 12 regular season championship, which it clinched on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center, the Lady Bears turned their attention to the remaining games in the regular season.
Baylor has four games left on its conference slate before the Big 12 Tournament tips off in Kansas City on March 8. It’s a pretty good gauntlet, too, as the Lady Bears (24-1, 14-0 Big 12) play Iowa State, Texas and West Virginia, all of which are tied for second place in the conference, along with Oklahoma State.
That stretch begins this afternoon as Baylor travels to face Iowa State (20-6, 10-4) at 3 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We’re looking toward the playoffs. You need to have tough games to prepare you for the playoffs. I think it’s great that we’re playing three of the four that are fighting for second place and potentially fighting to tie us.”
The Lady Bears need to win one more to secure the Big 12 championship by themselves. There are many easier places in college basketball to claim a win than Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum.
But Baylor will enter the Cyclones building knowing they’ve beaten Iowa State once this season, exactly a month ago.
The Lady Bears defeated Iowa State, 84-69, on Jan. 23 at the Ferrell Center. Baylor led that game by 19 points after three quarters, but kept the starters in the game until the end.
Point guard Chloe Jackson scored 11 points and dished out 11 assists as Iowa State struggled to take either the inside or outside away from Baylor. The twin towers of Lauren Cox and Kalani Brown combined for 40 points and 17 rebounds.
The Cyclones shot 40 percent from the field in the loss, but made just seven of 25 3-pointers. That’s a huge factor as Iowa State is 8-1 this season when it makes 10 or more from beyond the arc.
“Three-ball, three-ball, three-ball and more three-balls,” said Baylor coach Kim Mulkey in assessing the Cyclones. “That’s their style of play and we’re going to have to defend the 3 and hope that they don’t make very many.”
That’s nothing new for Baylor to see, though. Most opponents would rather fire shots from long range rather than try to contend with the 6-foot-7 Brown and 6-5 Cox in or near the lane. Baylor’s opponents have shot more than 25 3-pointers per game and made less than eight per contest.
Iowa State star guard Bridget Carleton, who leads the Big 12 in scoring with 21.5 points a night, can fill it up from 3-point range. But she made only two of four the first time around against Baylor.
Instead, she got to the basket, particularly in the first quarter. Carleton finished the first 10 minutes with 16 points, including five layups and 3-of-3 free-throw attempts. That helped the Cyclones stay close to the Lady Bears as they trailed, 24-22, going into the second quarter.
That’s when a defensive adjustment by Baylor began to take effect.
“We started Cox on Carleton last time here,” Mulkey said. “We thought height might bother her and it didn’t. So we moved DiDi to her quickly.”
Carleton scored 12 points in the final 30 minutes. She had three more points than her season average by the end of the night, but Baylor walked away with a victory.
Baylor will have a quick turnaround after traveling home from Iowa as the Lady Bears host Texas at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center.