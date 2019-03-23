Baylor and Abilene Christian entered their NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament first-round matchup on opposite ends of the college basketball spectrum.
The Wildcats were the first-timers coming in with a 16-seed trying to make things interesting against the perennial power and No. 1-overall seed Lady Bears.
Everyone knew that. And that’s exactly how it played out from the very early minutes of the first quarter.
Top-ranked Baylor did its thing, getting inside baskets and playing suffocating defense on the way to a 95-38 victory on Saturday evening at the Ferrell Center.
The Lady Bears (32-1) harassed Abilene Christian into missing its first 12 shots, helping Baylor build a 20-0 lead just 7 minutes into the game.
Finally, Wildcats guard Breanna Wright nailed a 3-pointer for ACU’s first NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament field goal with 2:47 left in the first quarter.
But Baylor just kept on rolling.
“That was special tonight,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said, describing the atmosphere as 6,669 fans mostly filled the Ferrell Center for the fourth-largest crowd in the first round of this NCAA Tournament.
“You’re excited to play,” Mulkey continued. “We hadn’t played in about 12 days, I think. You get nervous when you’re off that long a period of time. Are you going to come out rusty? I didn’t think we came out rusty. We hit a lot of 3’s, 61 rebounds they tell me might be a record.”
The Lady Bears, who advance to play No. 8 seed California at 8 p.m. on Monday back at the Ferrell Center, built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter versus ACU.
The Wildcats (23-10) shot a paltry 17.6 percent from the field in the first half as they fell behind, 49-16, at the break.
ACU attempted to shoot over Baylor’s distinct size advantage and hoisted 31 3-point attempts by game’s end. But the Wildcats connected on just six of them.
Meanwhile, Baylor center Kalani Brown dominated the interior.
Brown scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and 2 blocks despite playing only 18 minutes.
That set the tone for Baylor as it scored 40 points in the paint and hit 9 3-pointers on the offensive end while holding ACU to 24.6-percent shooting.
“It was almost impossible for us to defend their transition,” ACU coach Julie Goodenough said. “We needed to score buckets so they weren’t so quick to get the ball down the floor and score on us. Without being able to score, they were able to rattle off quite a few transition shots.”
Baylor finished with four players in double figures, led by Brown. Guard Juicy Landrum and forward Lauren Cox each scored 14 and forward NaLyssa Smith came off the bench to add 14 points and 10 boards.
Abilene Christian didn’t have anyone in double-digits scoring at the final media timeout with 3:38 left. Forward Lexi Kirgan made a pair of free throws with 1:24 remaining to reach 10 points and she led the Wildcats.
That all went according to plan for the top-ranked Lady Bears. There was no letting ACU hang around and dream of a huge upset.
“You definitely don’t want to be the only No. 1 team that has a close game,” Baylor guard DiDi Richards said. “So it’s kind of in the back of your head when you play sometimes.”
The Wildcats found a little rhythm on offense in the second half, but the cold start kept them from making things interesting. After going the first seven-plus minutes without a field goal, ACU went six more minutes without scoring again, hitting their second basket midway through the second quarter.
Baylor guard Moon Ursin hit a 3-pointer with 5:52 left in the second quarter for a 35-3 lead and any potential drama had long since left the building.
The lopsided score early in the game allowed Mulkey to empty her bench starting in the first half. Baylor deployed its entire roster in the game and 11 players played 12 minutes or more.
That’s one more thing Mulkey liked about the way the Lady Bears began the Big Dance.
“It was just a good game on our part,” she said.