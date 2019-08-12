The Baylor women’s basketball program has dismissed sophomore guard Honesty Scott-Grayson the school announced in a brief statement on Monday.
Scott-Grayson was removed from the team, “effective immediately” the statement said, for an unspecified violation of team rules.
The reserve guard contributed 2.5 points and .86 assists per game during the Lady Bears’ run to the program’s third national title last season.
This marks the second consecutive year that Baylor has removed a sophomore guard from the team for violating team rules. The Lady Bears dismissed Alexis Morris last September following Morris’ productive freshman season.
In Morris’ absence, Baylor converted graduate transfer shooting guard Chloe Jackson to point guard and she thrived in the role. The Lady Bears already have the heir apparent to Jackson in place in graduate transfer Te’a Cooper from South Carolina.
Scott-Grayson was a member of Baylor’s five-player incoming freshman class last season, a group that was ranked No. 1 in the nation by most recruiting publications. A native of Brick, New Jersey, Scott-Grayson was a McDonald’s All-American, the No. 3-ranked point guard and the 20th-ranked overall prospect in her class according to ESPN’s player rankings.