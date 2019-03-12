Baylor’s Lauren Cox has moved to a list of four finalists for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey has made the cut of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year honor.
Cox, a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, is the league’s leading shotblocker with 81 on the season, while also averaging 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She’s joined by Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan, California’s Kristine Anigwe and Purdue’s Ae’Rianna Harris among the finalists for the Naismith award.
Mulkey guided the Lady Bears (31-1) to a sweep of the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles. The team will carry a 23-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament. On March 21, the four finalists for Naismith Coach of the Year will be announced.