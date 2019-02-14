Baylor’s Lauren Cox has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.
It’s the second straight year that Cox has been a finalist.
The junior averages 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the No. 1-ranked Lady Bears (22-1, 12-0). The rest of the finalists are Central Michigan’s Reyna Frost, UConn’s Napheesa Collier, Drake’s Sara Rhine, Mississippi State’s Anriel Howard, Notre Dame’s Jessica Shepard, Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard, Princeton’s Bella Alarie, Stanford’s Alanna Smith and Utah’s Megan Huff.
The finalists will be pared to five in mid-March, and the winner will be announced at the Final Four in Tampa, Florida, in April.