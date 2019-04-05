TAMPA, Fla. — Baylor took Oregon’s best shot and just kept swinging.
When the Pac 12 champion Ducks surged ahead with a fourth-quarter 3-pointer, the Lady Bears went to their strength.
Baylor came up with five crucial stops in a row on the defensive end. The Lady Bears found enough offense to overtake Oregon and claim a 72-67 victory in the first of two national semifinals on Friday night at Amalie Arena.
In doing so, Baylor (36-1) advanced to its third national title game in program history. The Lady Bears, 2-0 in their previous tournament championship games, will face Notre Dame on Sunday back at Amalie Arena.
“(I) just asked them why they came to Baylor,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said, describing the team’s postgame powwow. “All of them screamed, ‘To play for championships!’ Well, you’re getting to play for a championship. We’ve won 20 Big 12 championships in my tenure here, two national championships. Those kids in that locker room get to play for a championship.”
Oregon guard Maite Cazorla hit a 3-pointer to cap the Ducks’ 7-0 run that put them ahead 64-61 with 6:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Baylor held Oregon to three points the rest of the way.
After Cazorla’s trey, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey called timeout to steady her team.
“I’d like to tell you that I came over there, man, I drew up the perfect play, said the magical words, heat of the moment,” Mulkey said. “You know what I remember about that timeout? Kalani Brown opening her mouth and saying, ‘Juicy (Landrum), we got this, we are all right. We got six something minutes to be played.’ That’s all that needed to be said.”
Baylor forward Lauren Cox came up with a key basket as she went through the lane for a layup that sliced Oregon’s lead to a point.
“To be honest with you, I don’t even remember the play,” Cox said. “But we just get it to whoever can score. I mean, I don’t even know what we were running. Just play ball.”
Cox then followed it up by grabbing a defensive rebound on the other end for the first of the vital defensive plays. DiDi Richards came up with a steal and Landrum pulled down a defensive rebound as Baylor began to close the vice on the defensive end.
“Juicy responded,” Mulkey said. ”She got two or three big defensive rebounds. She had to get up and get them on the other end.”
Baylor had three chances to go ahead before Brown finally hit a jumper in the paint that put the Lady Bears in front, 65-64, with 3:48 left.
Oregon tied it once more when forward Satou Sabally hit the Ducks’ 12th 3-pointer of the contest.
So with the game knotted at 67, Mulkey called her point guard’s number and Chloe Jackson made the right play. On the basketball version of a zone read, Jackson found an open lane to the basket and finished the layup that put Baylor ahead for good.
Cox stepped to the free-throw line 23 seconds later and coolly nailed a pair of free throws that gave Baylor a two-possession lead with 18 seconds remaining. And Landrum gathered in the defensive rebound that sealed it with four ticks left.
The national media present at the Final Four asked the Baylor players and Mulkey how they managed to survive a close game after winning their previous four tourney matchups by an average of 38.3 points.
The Lady Bears used the same formula that led to those lopsided victories. They clamped down on Oregon (33-5) on defense and took the ball to the basket on offense.
Baylor held Oregon to 37-percent shooting, well below its season average. Duck star guard Sabrina Ionescu came in averaging more than 22 points and almost 10 assists in this NCAA Tournament, but the Lady Bears held her to 18 points and 6 assists.
“I don’t know if we ever really got kind of our game going, saw bits and pieces of it here and there,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “Credit a really good defensive team. Our field goal percentages were much lower than normal. We turned it over 13 times, which is 3 more than our average. Just a little out of sync and ultimately that cost us.”
Baylor pounded it inside for 48 points in the paint, 28 more than the Ducks.
Brown led Baylor with 22 points, Cox had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and guard DiDi Richards continued her hot run in the tourney with 15 points.
Ionescu made a huge play to end the first half as she caught a pass near the top of the key and drilled a 3-pointer as Richards was closing in fast. Richards made contact with the Oregon guard, setting up the 4-point play when Ionescu finished it with the free throw seven seconds before the end of the half.
Baylor rushed the ball back to its end, setting up a good look for Cox, but her jumper fell away and the Ducks took a 34-33 lead to the break.
That finished off a heavyweight fight of a first half as each team did a little of what it likes to do on the offensive end.
Oregon forward Erin Boley hit a 3-pointer to put her team in front, 11-4, just five minutes into the contest. That was Baylor’s largest deficit of the NCAA tournament to that point.
But the Lady Bears bounced back with a 10-0 run as Brown, Smith, Richards and Cox each had baskets. Baylor retook the lead when Cox hit a jumper at the 2:17 mark of the first quarter.
At one point in the first half, Baylor had harassed the Ducks into seven turnovers and Oregon had made just a pair of 3-pointers. But Oregon evened out that ratio and had six treys and eight giveaways at halftime.
The Ducks finished with one more turnover (13), than they had 3-pointers.