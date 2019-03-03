The Baylor Lady Bears didn’t set out this season to post a perfect record in Big 12 play.
Did Baylor want to win the conference? Absolutely. Did the Lady Bears make sure to take a moment to celebrate their ninth-consecutive and 10th-overall Big 12 regular-season crown? Yes they did.
Now that Baylor (27-1, 17-0 Big 12) is traveling to West Virginia with a chance of achieving an unblemished conference record, well, it’s what the Lady Bears want.
However, after Baylor defeated Oklahoma State, 76-44, to mark Senior Day with a victory, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey made sure everyone understood that the Lady Bears had already accomplished all of their goals for the regular season.
“(The West Virginia game) is important because you’re a competitor,” Mulkey said. “It has absolutely no bearing on the conference championship. It won’t have any bearing on the national No. 1 seed because everybody else has lost in the last two weeks.”
By defeating Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Lady Bears boosted their Big 12 winning streak to 40 games and their current overall winning streak to 19. If the Lady Bears defeat West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Monday in Morgantown, W.Va., they will go into next season just three wins away from tying their own mark of 44-consecutive Big 12 regular seasons wins.
That’s not relevant yet, though. As of now, Baylor is fully focused on the postseason. First the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City and then the NCAA Tournament, which the Lady Bears are a lock to start at the Ferrell Center in the first round.
Baylor center Kalani Brown came through with 14 points and 13 rebounds in her final regular season home game on Saturday. The next goal has been clear for a while as, while they were celebrating the conference title a few days ago, the players and coaches spoke of their ultimate goal.
“I think Kalani will quickly tell you the only thing she doesn’t have on the resume is a Final Four,” Mulkey said after the Oklahoma State win on Senior Day. “We are going to try our darndest to get her there. She’s going to try her darndest to get us there. If it doesn’t happen, it will never take away from her legacy.”
As for being in the moment, Brown said it’s the next mini goal to finish the Big 12 regular season with an 18-0 record.
For Mulkey, though, it’s more a matter of wanting to win no matter the situation.
“You toss it up, competitors want to win,” Mulkey said. “Just as West Virginia wants to be the only team that beats us in conference this year.”