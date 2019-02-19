A little more than 18 years ago — on January 24, 2001, to be exact — then first-year Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey led the Lady Bears to their first victory over a top-10 team in school history.
In the wake of Baylor’s 79-74 win over No. 7 Iowa State, the team was so excited that it drenched Mulkey with a bucket of ice water on the way to the locker room. That night, Mulkey hazarded a look into the future.
“We want to be where Iowa State (is) someday,” the Lady Bears coach said.
The Lady Bears reached that point, and kept the pedal to the metal.
When No. 1 Baylor (23-1, 13-0 Big 12) hosts Kansas at 6 tonight at the Ferrell Center, the Lady Bears will be trying to lock up at least a share of their ninth consecutive regular-season Big 12 championship and 10th regular-season conference title overall.
A win would give Baylor a four-game lead in the Big 12 standings with 4 games left in the regular season. If the Lady Bears can subdue the Jayhawks (12-12, 2-11), Baylor will cut down the nets in celebration of the conference championship.
Mulkey took a little time to reflect on the path that led the program to this point during the team’s Tuesday press conference. The Lady Bears coach deflected praise for what Baylor has accomplished in women’s basketball by giving credit to the players.
“It really is sometimes pretty amazing how blessed we are at Baylor to have some of the basketball players we’ve had in this program,” Mulkey said.
The Lady Bears have become the dynasty of Big 12 women’s basketball. If and when Baylor wraps up its 10th regular season championship, it will have won four more such titles than any other program in the conference (Oklahoma is in second place with six).
It fits, then, that the Lady Bears are trying to hit double digits in Big 12 regular season titles at a time when they ranked No. 1 in the nation. This season’s mix of veteran players and talented newcomers have Baylor rolling.
“We’re where we want to be,” Mulkey said. “We’re healthy, we’re rested, we’re playing for a championship. We still make mistakes, but I think we have enough experience that when we’re in a bad little run there, we don’t panic. We’ve got (Lauren) Cox out there, Kalani (Brown) out there, you’ve got Chloe Jackson out there, you know, Juicy (Landrum) and DiDi (Richards). They’ve played enough basketball that they’re not going to get rattled.”
Beyond possibly cutting down the nets tonight, Mulkey acknowledged that there’s a lot left to accomplish this season and the result versus Kansas will have to quickly be logged and left behind. Baylor is the favorite to capture the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and the Lady Bears can lock it down by finishing the conference schedule undefeated, then claiming the Big 12 Tournament title in Oklahoma City next month.
“But I’m happy for the players should we win tomorrow, particularly the freshmen,” Mulkey said. “They get to get them a ring, that’s what they came here for. So tomorrow is a big night for us.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor center Kalani Brown is on the brink of two significant individual milestones, both of which could be accomplished against Kansas. Brown needs 11 points to reach 2,000 for her career and two rebounds to hit 1,000 career boards. … The Lady Bears enter the Kansas game with a 36-game winning streak in Big 12 play and they’re currently on a 15-game run overall this season.