Kalani Brown could notch an historic double-double when the top-ranked Lady Bears host Oklahoma at 7 tonight at the Ferrell Center.
Brown, Baylor’s 6-foot-7 senior center, needs 19 points to reach 2,000 for her career and 10 rebounds to arrive at 1,000 boards. Both of those statistical achievements would put her among the elite in Lady Bears’ history and stamp her as a college basketball superstar. To hit them on the same night would mark a special occasion for a program that has set a high bar for special occasions.
It’s not unlikely either for Brown to post a 19-point, 10-board game. She gave an eye-popping double-double performance with 22 points and 17 rebounds against then-No. 1-ranked UConn on January 3 as Baylor defeated the Huskies, 68-57.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey doesn’t need numbers or statistical coincidences to tell her what Brown has meant to the Lady Bears.
“Kalani Brown will go down in the history of this program as one of the great, great players,” Mulkey said. “We’ve had some great ones and you can put Kalani Brown’s name up there with them.”
On the flip side, Brown might need more than one more game to reach 2,000 points and/or 1,000 rebounds. Even if that’s the case, though, there’s a hidden stat that could help Brown influence Baylor’s battle with the Sooners.
Every time opposing defenses deploy multiple defenders to deny Brown the ball, it leaves at least one of her teammates open.
It happened plenty on Wednesday night when the Lady Bears stomped Kansas State, 71-48. Brown scored 10 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out a pair of assists, but her mere presence created open looks for guards Juicy Landrum and Chloe Jackson, who combined for 31 points.
“I wouldn’t want to be Kalani Brown,” Mulkey said. “She can’t just play basketball like a normal player. Every time she catches the ball, there’s two or three people around her. She attracts so much attention that everybody else is better offensively because of it.”
Baylor (22-1, 12-0 Big 12) will be facing Oklahoma for the second time in Big 12 play this season when the Lady Bears and Sooners tip off Saturday. The Lady Bears claimed the first one, 74-53, in Norman, Okla.
The Sooners (6-17, 2-10 Big 12) favor a sagging man defense to keep the ball away from Baylor’s twin towers of Brown and 6-5 forward Lauren Cox. That requires quick thinking by Baylor’s post players.
“Last time they packed the paint,” Cox said. “When we caught it inside, there were two, three, even four people coming at us. We just have to get in a groove once the game starts. It’s different when you catch it in there and you turn and there’s four people on you, it’s hard to kick it back out. We have to be smart with the ball and not turn it over.”
On the other end, Baylor’s size inside and quickness on the perimeter makes it a bear of a task for opponents to find decent shots. The Lady Bears are No. 1 in the nation in field-goal percentage defense at 31.7.
For many Baylor opponents, settling for 3-pointers has been the go-to solution. Oklahoma, for example, shot it from beyond the arc more than a third of the time in its loss to Baylor on Jan. 30. The Sooners hit 4 of 19 from 3-point range, not nearly enough to upset the heavily favored Lady Bears.
For Mulkey and Baylor, there’s always the fear that a team will make a healthier percentage of deep balls. That’s why the Lady Bears treat every area of the floor like the opponent’s favorite spot.
“We’re going to guard you,” Mulkey said. “Field-goal percentage defense is a biggie with me and we’ve given up above 40 percent in three of the last five or six games. But sometimes you just need to acknowledge that people are going to shoot a lot of 3s against us and if you shoot enough, you’re going to make some. But we’re going to go out there in man and guard you no matter how far out you shoot it.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor will be hosting its Play4Kay game against Oklahoma. Play4Kay is the largest national fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a charitable organization named for former N.C. State coach Kay Yow that supports scientific research and under served individuals in their battle with cancer. … The Lady Bears will be attempting to extend their current 14-game winning streak along with a 35-game winning streak in Big 12 play and an eight-game streak versus the Sooners.