Baylor women’s basketball assistant coach Sytia Messer was named to the Arkansas Hall of Honor Class of 2018. She is one of 15 former University of Arkansas student-athletes honored.
Messer, who played a key role in Arkansas’ 1998 Final Four and 1999 WNIT Championship squads, was named the most outstanding player of the 1998 NCAA West Regional.
She recorded 1,379 points in her career and, at 5-8, pulled down 603 rebounds as one of the best rebounding guards in school history. Messer was a two-time captain her junior and senior years. She was also named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 1996.
In 1997-98, Messer averaged 12.6 points per game and led Arkansas to the program’s first Final Four appearance. The following season, she was named to the Joe Smith Pre-Season All-American team. That year (1998-99), Messer led Arkansas to the WNIT title over Wisconsin.
She also played for the collegiate squad of Athletes in Action and the post-collegian Athletes in Action touring team.
After college, Messer began her coaching career stops at Arkansas State, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Tennessee Tech before coming to Baylor in 2013.
Messer, and the rest of the 2018 class, will be inducted during the Hall of Honor weekend, Sept. 14-15. Hall of Honor weekend includes a golf tournament at the Fayetteville Country Club and an induction banquet Friday evening at the Fayetteville Town Center. The inductees will be recognized during Arkansas’ football games against North Texas scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.