Don't look now, but the Lady Bears are back on top.
The Baylor women's basketball team ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since March 18, 2013. The Lady Bears are 17-1 on the season with a 7-0 mark in Big 12 play and four wins over Top 25 opponents.
The road to the No. 1 ranking opened after previously top-ranked Notre Dame lost to unranked North Carolina on Sunday.
"Anything that's considered positive for our program and Baylor, we welcome," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said, following the Lady Bears' win over Oklahoma on Sunday. "But really, what does it mean? It doesn't mean anything. It doesn't win a championship for you. It just puts a bigger target on your back. It's not the first time we've been ranked No. 1 ... I don't think it will change anything about the kids in the locker room. I don't think it will change anything about our practices. Our focus, right now, is Oklahoma State, and then our big focus is winning another Big 12 championship."
Baylor received 24 of 28 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Fighting Irish fell to fifth, with UConn, Louisville and Oregon following Baylor.
This marks the 40th time Baylor has been ranked No. 1 in the weekly poll. The Lady Bears spent seven weeks in the top slot from January to mid-February in 2011, then spent 21-straight weeks as the favorite from Oct. 29, 2011-Nov. 12, 2012 and ranked No. 1 the last 11 weeks of the 2012-13 season. Baylor's 21-week streak was the eighth-longest streak of all-time.
The Lady Bears are 4-1 vs. ranked opponents this season with wins at No. 23 Arizona State (Nov. 11), at No. 18 South Carolina (Dec. 2), a loss at No. 11 Stanford (Dec. 15), a win over No. 1 UConn (Jan. 3) and a win over No. 20 Iowa State (Jan. 23).
Next up for No. 1 Baylor is a road trip to Oklahoma State (12-6, 3-4) for a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday in Stillwater.