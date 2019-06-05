The Baylor women’s basketball program announced a promotion and a return to its coaching staff on Wednesday.
Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey promoted Midway alum Kaylin Rice to assistant coach from her former position of assistant director of basketball operations. Rice replaces Toyelle Wilson, who departed for an assistant coaching post at Michigan.
Mulkey also hired Jeremy Heffner as director of athletic performance for women’s basketball. Heffner previously worked in the same position from 2010 to 2017. Heffner is coming back to the Lady Bears after spending two years as head strength and conditioning coach at Tyler Lee High School.