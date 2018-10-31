The Baylor Lady Bears have one final exhibition contest to gear up for the 2018-19 season that officially tips off on Tuesday. On Thursday, Baylor welcomes Texas A&M-Commerce at 7 p.m. inside the Ferrell Center
The Lady Bears are coming off a 110-45 win over Langston in last Friday’s exhibition opener.
Freshman NaLyssa Smith led the way for Baylor in that contest with 23 points. Kalani Brown had 19 points, while Chloe Jackson poured in 14 points and Moon Ursin chipped in 12.
Friday’s contest will be streamed on Facebook Live and BaylorBears.com, with Bruce Gietzen doing play-by-play and Maggie Davis-Stinnett serving as analyst. Gietzen and Davis-Stinnett are in their first year as the Baylor Lady Bears radio crew after Rick May and Lori Fogleman retired following the 2017-18 season after 22 and 20 years, respectively.
Against Texas A&M-Commerce, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said her main focus will be on Baylor and finding the right mix of players to put on the floor together.
“I really wanted to press there and do some things with some freshmen, and I called it off,” Mulkey said after the win over Langston. “I want to work on us. Maybe in the next game (against Texas A&M-Commerce) I can do some things differently, like press and maybe mix in a zone with some of the new ones. Just look at different matchups.
“Who are my best eight or nine players that can score the basketball, defend, and help us win the championship.”
Who’s coming back for BU?
Brown and Lauren Cox are back for the Lady Bears, and should comprise one of the more dominant froncourt duos in the country. Tabbed by many as the best post combo in the nation, the duo has combined for six preseason all-America honors. Brown has four – first-team selections by Associated Press, Athlon, Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports – while Cox has two second-team nods from Athlon and Street & Smith’s.
They were both named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.
Joining them in the returning group are junior Calveion “Juicy” Landrum along with sophomores DiDi Richards, Moon Ursin and redshirt freshman Trinity Oliver. Those four players have combined for 16 career starts, with Landrum owning 14 of them.
Welcome the ‘Fierce Five’
There’s not one freshman that stands head and shoulders over the rest in talent. They’re each good. Well, of course the No. 1 recruiting class in the country should be.
In last week’s exhibition win over Langston, each freshman shined. Smith is an aggressive post, not afraid to take it to the hoop with a slew of moves up her sleeves. Queen Egbo also showed some aggressive moves in the post, but fouled out in the third quarter.
Honesty Scott-Grayson owns a good jump shot and runs the floor well, as does Aquira DeCosta, who almost literally flies to the boards to pull down a rebound. Rounding out the freshman class is Caitlin Bickle, who hustled for every loose ball and rebound when she was on the court.
Lady Bears No. 4 in AP poll
Baylor received a No. 4 ranking in the Preseason Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll. It marks the fourth year in a row and the seventh time overall that the Lady Bears made the preseason top five. Baylor has been in the top 10 of each preseason poll since 2010-11.
Notre Dame was the unanimous No. 1, followed by UConn and Oregon. Louisville is fifth after Baylor with Mississippi State, Stanford, Oregon State, Maryland and South Carolina rounding out the top 10.
In the Big 12, Texas was tied with Tennessee for No. 11, while West Virginia and TCU each received votes.