If there were no TV cameras, no fans in the stands, no cheerleaders and no public address announcer, the Baylor Lady Bears would still want to beat anyone who stepped on the court against them.
It could be the Big 12 Pick-Up Tournament and held at Baylor’s McLane Student Life Center and the Lady Bears would want to be the last team standing.
No matter that top-ranked Baylor (28-1) just finished off a perfect 18-0 conference season and has won 41-straight Big 12 regular-season games, the Lady Bears want to add to their trophy case.
“We’re not going there to go through the motions,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said on Thursday. “We’re going there to win it.”
Mulkey has led Baylor to nine previous Big 12 Tournament championships. Another one would go nicely with the program’s nine-consecutive and 10 overall regular season titles.
To get there, Baylor has to win three games in three days, beginning with Saturday’s quarterfinal against the winner of Thursday’s Oklahoma versus Texas Tech game. The Lady Bears will tipoff at 1:30 Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.
The Lady Bears enter the tournament as the defending champion with plenty of motivation to repeat.
“If there were any doubts about us being a No. 1 seed, this is another way that we can prove it, it’s going 3-0 in the tournament, winning the tournament,” Baylor forward Lauren Cox said. “Just proving to everyone that we’re legit, take us seriously.”
But there shouldn’t be much doubt about Baylor’s NCAA credentials.
The NCAA released a top-16-seed projection on Monday and it was no surprise that the Lady Bears, who have been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll since early January, were the top overall seed.
Connecticut, which Baylor defeated, 68-57, on Jan. 3, is currently ranked second. The Huskies (27-2) have one more loss than the Lady Bears and Baylor holds a head-to-head advantage. Further down the rankings, Louisville, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Oregon have all lost in recent weeks. So Mulkey believes her team has a bit of a safety net this weekend.
“I don’t think, regardless of what happens in the Big 12 Tournament, it will hurt us at all,” Mulkey said. “Because you have to remember, everybody else lost.”
However, March is known for madness stirred up by underdogs. So the task, beginning now, will be for Baylor to tamp down any uprisings that show up in its path.
“We don’t plan to lose,” Mulkey said. “We play to win. We do understand there are teams that will be there that need to win the tournament to get in the NCAA Tournament and we can’t allow them to play harder because of that.”