The Baylor Lady Bears picked up a potential future star on Monday.
Hannah Gusters, a 6-4 post from Irving MacArthur, announced her commitment to Baylor via Twitter. Gusters is the No. 9-ranked player in the nation in the Class of 2020 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz, and is No. 2 at her position.
Gusters was recruited by a slew of schools, and also had offers from UConn, Notre Dame and Texas, among others. She started out her high school career at Duncanville before transferring to MacArthur, but she was ruled ineligible to play last season by the District 6-6A executive committee, which ruled she had transferred for athletic purposes. Because she sat out this past season, she’ll be eligible to play for MacArthur next year as a senior.
Gusters averaged 14.5 points as a sophomore in 2017-18 for Duncanville.