A year after inking the "Fierce Five," the No. 1 signing class in the nation, the Baylor women's basketball program signed another five-star recruit in Jordyn Oliver as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
“Jordyn has been committed to us since her sophomore year, and she and her family are people of their word and kept their commitment,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “That to me, shows her character and what she’s all about. Her skills speak for themselves which is why she is one of the top prospects in the nation, and we are blessed to have a top prospect from our home state in Texas.”
Oliver, a 5-10 guard out of Prosper, Texas, is ranked No. 10 by the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report and No. 11 overall with a No. 4 ranking at her position by ESPN’s Hoopgurlz.
Oliver has already been named TABC 5A All-State each of her first three seasons at Prosper. Last year, she averaged 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals as her team finished 31-4. Oliver led all of Class 5A her freshman season with 544 points.
She has amassed multiple awards, including two-time district Offensive Player of the Year and 2018 District 14-5A MVP. Oliver was a member of the All-Area team in each of her first three seasons as chosen by the Dallas Morning News.
Oliver participated in the 2017 16U FIBA World Championships for Team USA. She was also selected as an invitee for the 2018 USA Women’s U17 World Cup Team.