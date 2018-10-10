The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year is the favorite to win the award again.
Kalani Brown was named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year for the second straight season as she returns for her senior campaign at Baylor. The eight-time All American already has three First-Team Preseason All-America nods from Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and Street & Smith’s.
The center is coming off a dominant junior season where she averaged a double-double with 20.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Also receiving preseason honors for the Lady Bears were junior Lauren Cox and freshman NaLyssa Smith. Cox, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, joined Brown on the Preseason All-Big 12 team after a 2017-18 season where she averaged 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Cox, who is a two-time honorable mention All-America selection, has already received a pair of Second-Team Preseason All-America nods from Athlon and Street & Smith’s.
The Baylor duo joins Bridget Carleton (Iowa State), Kayla Goth (Kansas State), Shaina Pellington (Oklahoma), Braxtin Miller (Oklahoma State), Amy Okonkwo (TCU), Lashann Higgs (Texas), Joyner Holmes (Texas) and Tynice Martin (West Virginia) on the preseason all-league team.
The final Lady Bear to receive preseason conference recognition was Smith, who was named Preseason Co-Freshman of the Year along with Charlie Collier of Texas.
Smith earned three All-America honors her senior year in high school after she averaged 23.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per contest at East Central High School.
The awards are chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.
Baylor opens the season vs. Nicholls State Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. in Waco at the Ferrell Center.
Bear Facts: The Baylor and Connecticut women’s basketball programs announced that they will extend their series with a home-and-home matchup beginning next season after the Huskies come to Waco Jan. 3.
The Lady Bears will play in Storrs, Conn., in the 2019-20 season, and UConn will return to Waco for the 2020-21 season. Dates will be determined at a later time.
UConn leads the all-time series 4-2, and in the last meeting UConn beat Baylor, 72-61, Nov. 17, 2016 in Storrs. The Lady Bears last defeated UConn, 76-70, Feb. 18, 2013 on the road, and BU’s only win over the Huskies in Waco came Dec. 18, 2011, by a score of 66-61.