NaLyssa Smith was voted co-Freshman of the Week as the Big 12 announced its first weekly awards of the 2018-19 women’s basketball season on Monday.
Smith shared the honor with Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson.
The Baylor freshman averaged 15.7 points and 10 rebounds per game as Baylor topped Nicholls, Saint Francis and No. 23 Arizona State. Smith averaged a double-double while shooting 63.6 percent from the floor. Against the Sun Devils on Sunday, Smith scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the first half. She also finished with 11 rebounds. Smith has two double-doubles on the season and has scored in double figures all three games to start her college career.
Robertson had 24 points, all on eight 3-point field goals, and she grabbed six rebounds for OU in a win over Western Kentucky in the Sooners’ only game of the week.
West Virginia’s Naomi Davenport earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors after she finished with a triple double in the Mountaineers’ season-opening victory over Coppin State.
Also on Monday, the AP Top 25 was released as Baylor stayed at No. 4. Notre Dame, UConn and Oregon took the top three spots.
Up next for the Lady Bears is a contest against Southern University at 6 p.m. Thursday inside the Ferrell Center. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest.