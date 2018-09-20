Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox received preseason all-America nods as Street & Smith released its annual basketball yearbook. The senior center was named to the First Team, while the junior center was named to the Second Team.
Along with the preseason all-America teams, Street & Smith also released its Preseason Women’s Top 20. In it, Baylor ranked No. 4.
Baylor finished 33-2 last season winning the Big 12 regular season and tournament championship. The Lady Bears also advanced to the program’s 13th NCAA Sweet 16.