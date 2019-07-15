The Baylor women’s basketball program has added frontcourt depth as former La Vega standout Erin DeGrate has graduate transferred to the school.
The Lady Bears’ announced on Monday that DeGrate will move within the Big 12 from Texas Tech to Baylor and be immediately eligible to play.
DeGrate, a 6-foot-6 post who was the 2015 Super Centex Player of the Year, played in 30 games and started 7 for the Lady Raiders last season. She averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while playing 17.4 minutes per game.
Baylor returns frontcourt players Lauren Cox, NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle from last season’s national championship team.
But Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said she’ll take all the veteran players she can get, especially a familiar face.
“Erin will bring us experience in the post and the size to complement Lauren, Queen, NaLyssa and Caitlin,” Mulkey said in a Baylor press release. “It’s always good to have a local kid come and invigorate the local fans like (DeGrate’s fellow La Vega alum Juicy Landrum) has done. Getting these two reunited will be good to see on the floor.”
Landrum and DeGrate helped La Vega win the Class 3A state championship in 2014 and a return to the 4A state tournament in 2015.
DeGrate signed with Louisville out of high school and played in 28 games, starting once, as a freshman. She averaged 3 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. She transferred to Texas Tech before the start of her sophomore season and had to sit out the 2016-17 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
The Lady Bears have added two grad transfers in the last week. On Thursday, Baylor announced that South Carolina guard Te’a Cooper will be playing her senior season for the Lady Bears.