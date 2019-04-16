To say last week was a productive one for Kim Mulkey and her family would be an understatement.
Obviously, Mulkey and her daughter Makenzie (Robertson) Fuller, won a national title as coaches for the Baylor women’s basketball team. But Mulkey’s son Kramer Robertson, an infielder in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, didn’t want to miss out on the fun.
Two days after the Lady Bears cut down the nets, Robertson achieved a pretty cool professional moment when he homered off Clayton Kershaw. The longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace was on a rehab assignment with LA’s Double A affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and surrendered a solo homer to Robertson in the sixth inning of a 3-2 Tulsa win over Robertson’s Springfield (Mo.) Cardinals.
On the year, Robertson, a former star at Midway and LSU, is hitting .265 with nine runs scored, three home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games for Springfield.
Oh just @Cardinals prospect Kramer Robertson (@KramerR3) taking Kershaw deep 👀 pic.twitter.com/yrSyF4d9RL— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 10, 2019