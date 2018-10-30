Kalani Brown makes her second-straight trip to ESPN’s Women’s College Basketball National Media Day Wednesday as the network previews the 2018-19 college basketball season with some of the top players and coaches from around the nation.
Brown joins Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M, Asia Durr of Louisville, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon, Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale, UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson and Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State. Also, the head coaches from UConn (Geno Auriemma), Notre Dame (Muffet McGraw) and Mississippi State (Vic Schaefer) will be in attendance.
Fans can interact with the players and coaches from national media day be tweeting questions with the hashtag #AskNCAAWBB.