Kalani Brown celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, a pleasant diversion as she and her Baylor teammates wait in excited anticipation of getting on the road to the Final Four.
The top-ranked Lady Bears open the NCAA Tournament at home on Saturday afternoon when they host Abilene Christian in a first-round matchup at the Ferrell Center.
It can’t get here quick enough.
“You get more eager as the week goes by,” Brown said on Wednesday. “I’m not going to lie. I’m ready to play.”
Of course, this isn’t Brown’s first rodeo. Far from it.
Before the Lady Bears’ 6-foot-7 senior center ever arrived in Waco, she had been down more of these roads than most people will experience in a lifetime.
Brown was a freshman in high school the first time she and her Salmen (La.) High School teammates, coached by her mom Dee Brown, advanced to the Louisiana state championship game. The Lady Spartans lost that one, but Brown learned from it.
“She was very young, but playing big-time minutes and really being an intricate part of that,” Dee Brown said. “I think she was really, really hurt and didn’t like that feeling at all. She just vowed that she would get back one day.”
Dee Brown, who coached Kalani at Salmen and in AAU ball, told her daughter how much work it takes to get back to the top. Mom knew what she was talking about. Dee Brown played college basketball at Louisiana Tech when Baylor coach Kim Mulkey was an assistant coach for the Lady Techsters. Their Louisiana Tech teams made it to the Final Four during Brown’s freshman season, but only advanced as far as the Elite Eight for the rest of Brown’s college career.
Those lessons coincided with the big bang in Kalani Brown’s basketball life.
About the time she was getting over the state championship game loss in her freshman year of high school, two important things happened. Brown grew from a taller-than-average high school freshman at about 6 feet tall into a 6-4 center who could take over a game. At the same time, she was finding herself as a player.
“Her freshman year, she was really kind of raw,” Dee Brown said. “Her sophomore year, she began to kind of be that dominant force at times. So I saw that she could really be good at it.”
Kalani Brown led her Salmen team to the Louisiana Class 4A state championship as a sophomore in 2013, earning state tournament MVP along the way. She went on to earn Miss Basketball honors in the state of Louisiana as a junior and senior, leading the Lady Spartans to another state championship in 2014 and the state tournament all four years of high school.
Those were heady times for a high school player, but Brown was uniquely equipped to handle basketball fame. Not only was her mother a former college player and a successful coach, her father, P.J. Brown, played 15 seasons in the NBA, culminating with a championship as a member of the Boston Celtics in 2008.
“I loved basketball just because daddy was playing it,” Kalani Brown said. “I loved watching him play and giving him pep talks before the game and the arena lifestyle, waiting on him after the game. Basketball was always incorporated.”
By the time Kalani Brown finished high school, she had done more than her part to fill the family trophy case with honors and awards, not just on the basketball court, but in volleyball as well.
She actually had to decide whether to play volleyball or basketball in college and even had a discussion with Mulkey about joining the volleyball team at Baylor.
“I asked her could I play both,” Brown said. “She told me ‘Nah, I need you here.’”
Brown said she had bigger opportunities in basketball, which led her to pick hoops over setting and spiking. But there was also the competitive aspect that divided the two sports.
Although the image of Kalani Brown running up and down the court includes a sweet smile and she’s known to those closest to her as a nurturer, there’s still a fierce competitor in there too.
“This is where I separated it, say (in volleyball) we’re losing 22-17 and we miss a dig, I would be upset and they would still be happy,” Brown said. “I know I smile a lot during the basketball games, but there’s a time when you can get serious too. … Everyone says they never see it. But that’s ok. When you’re having fun with it, you smile. And you smile when you’re winning.”
Brown would like to keep on grinning in her Baylor uniform for another two weeks or so. Thus far in her college career, she’s scored more than 2,000 points, grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds, and her list of collegiate honors has more bullet points than there are teams in the NCAA Tournament field.
Brown’s Lady Bears teams have won four straight Big 12 championships. Yet, in her time, Baylor’s NCAA Tournament runs have ended in the Elite Eight twice and the Sweet 16 once, a result which Brown said “drives you nuts.”
But there’s something different going on this time.
“I feel like this year everyone’s healthy and we’ve got depth,” Brown said. “We’re all looking at the same goal. We’re all focused. You don’t even have to tell the younger players that, ‘Hey, you need to focus on this’ because they know. We’re more focused, I’d say, than we’ve ever been. They want it now and that stands out to me about them and it says a lot about the team.”
Dee Brown said her daughter has always been the type of leader that wants to look after everyone else on the team.
Maybe that’s why Mom sees her little girl as the one leading the way to the promised land.
“I always tell her, she’s like Moses,” Dee Brown said. “Sometimes, Moses, you’ve got to lead your people. She’s always been on teams that they’re going to go as far as you lead them.”