After posting a monster double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds in Baylor’s victory over previously No. 1 UConn, Kalani Brown was named the espnW National Player of the Week.
Earlier in the week, Brown put up 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor in 17 minutes to go with six rebounds against UT-Rio Grande Valley. And then after her big night against the Huskies, Brown continued to play well for the Lady Bears.
Early foul trouble had Brown on the bench for most of the first half, and she spend most of the fourth quarter on the sidelines with Baylor up comfortably. In just 10 minutes of play at Texas Tech on Sunday, Brown finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting with two rebounds.