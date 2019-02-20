If Kalani Brown wore sleeves with her uniform, they would’ve been rolled up as the center went to work in the fourth quarter against Kansas on Wednesday night.
Brown entered the game needing 11 points and two rebounds to reach 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She quickly gathered in the two boards she needed, but left the Lady Bears fans at the Ferrell Center in suspense for most of the game as they awaited her 2,000th point.
The Baylor center, flanked by multiple Kansas defenders for most of the night, had four points and halftime and was still stuck at four through three quarters.
However, when the fourth quarter arrived, Brown got an “I’m going to do this” look in her eyes.
“They were hanging on me all game and Coach (Kim Mulkey) was like, ‘I know they’re hanging on you, I’m fighting for you,’” Brown said. “At one point I was just like, ‘You know what? Whatever. I’ve just got to power through them.’”
She caught the ball near the block with just under six minutes left, powered to the rack for a layup while getting fouled and completed the 3-point play to get to seven points.
It was more of the same on the next trip down the floor, as guard Juicy Landrum got the ball to Brown for a layup with 5:17 remaining.
Finally, Lauren Cox drew a crowd in the lane and dished to Brown for an inside basket with 3:51 left that brought the Lady Bears fans to their feet.
“It’s only appropriate that Lauren Cox is the one that gave her that last pass so she could score,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.
Brown pulled down her 1,000th-career rebound with 5:43 left in the first quarter. Ironically, it wasn’t one the Baylor center had to battle for as it came after Kansas guard Brooklyn Mitchell missed a free throw and the other Jayhawks had already retreated to the Lady Bears’ offensive end.
In hitting both marks, Brown became the sixth Lady Bear to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, joining Suzie Snider Eppers, Brittney Griner, Sophia Young, Maggie Davis-Stinnett and Nina Davis.
Brown entered this season with 1,623 points and 826 rebounds after she averaged a double-double (20.1 points, 10.2 boards) as a junior in the 2017-18 campaign. After scoring 11 points and grabbing 14 rebounds on Wednesday, she has five double-doubles this season, including an impressive 22 points and 17 rebounds in the Lady Bears victory over top-ranked Connecticut on Jan. 3.
The Baylor center credited her teammates for getting her the ball, both against Kansas and throughout the last four seasons.
As Lady Bears’ latest victory reached the late stages, the Baylor bench and players became more and more vocal about helping Brown get to the scoring mark.
“Our game plan was to hit Kalani in the fourth quarter,” guard DiDi Richards said. “Hit Kalani, hit Kalani.”
They did, and Brown made it count.
Defense wins championships, so it’s no mistake that the Baylor Lady Bears cherish that end of the floor.