LAWRENCE, Kan. — It took Baylor’s DiDi Richards less than three minutes to surpass her scoring average.
As has been the case in the past couple of games, Richards’ defender showed little respect for her game, helping off Richards to double-team on the Baylor frontcourt stars Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox. Kim Mulkey has been asked about that trend a couple of times in the past few weeks, but the Baylor head coach continued to say that she wasn’t worried about it.
After Richards rocketed out to 10 points in less than five minutes off a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the floor, it became clear to everyone else why Mulkey wasn’t concerned. Richards finished with a career-high 14 points to help spark No. 2 Baylor to a 94-68 win over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
“That was fun,” Richards said during a postgame radio interview. “You know, they tend to sag off and use my person to double team (on defense). All practice long the past couple days, they’ve been saying, ‘DiDi, cut. You know you can get to basket. Get there before the ball’s in your hands.’ That’s what I was doing.”
From the start, when her defender slid away to play help defense, Richards sliced toward the basket. On her first five buckets, Brown assisted on two makes, while Cox, Juicy Landrum and Chloe Jackson had one assist each.
“They were taking DiDi’s man and going across the lane to double Kalani, and Kalani did a great job of finding her,” Mulkey said. “We lost some momentum when DiDi picked up her second foul. DiDi was cutting to the basket and getting good shots, good looks. That set the tone early. You can’t come into an arena on the road and be passive. We were very aggressive.”
Richards’ only other bucket on the night came from an alley-oop from Jackson, as Richards never touched the ground as she caught the ball and finished at the rim in midair.
“It looked like we practiced it,” Jackson said. “It was really nice.”
Jackson finished the night flirting with a triple-double with eight assists, seven rebounds and a season-high 22 points.
“You worry about when you move a kid to an important position as the point guard as, you don’t want to take away what she does best because we need those points,” Mulkey said. “Chloe is getting better at delivering passes to the bigs inside, she can always shoot it. Sometimes it’s difficult. Are you going to give up the posts or are you going to let her shoot it? She just was clicking tonight.”
Jackson, normally a midrange machine, even drilled a 3-pointer, her first made triple since the 2017-18 season at LSU.
“You saw Chloe pulled out a 3, OK?” Richards said. “We were just feeling it. That was crazy. We’ve got a new 3-point specialist. Tell Juicy (Landrum) to watch out.”
Joining Richards and Jackson in double figures were three more Lady Bears – Brown with 15 along with freshman NaLyssa Smith and Cox with 13 points each.
Baylor finished the contest shooting 63.6 percent from the floor. The Lady Bears were red-hot in the first quarter as they shot blistering 81.3 percent from the field, the second-best field goal percentage in a quarter against a Big 12 foe in school history.
“I thought our posts ran the floor extremely well tonight,” Mulkey said. “We were very good at delivering the ball to them, the first trailer especially. … At one point it was (trading) 3s for 2s. We were scoring in the paint, and (Kansas) was scoring 3s. We just hung in there.”
On the defensive end, Baylor held Kansas to 36.1 percent shooting from the floor, but the Jayhawks set a new school record with 14 made 3-pointers as KU shot 50 percent from the perimeter. Jessica Washington led Kansas with 18 points, followed by Kylee Kopatich with 17.
“There might have been three or four of those, I don’t want to say fluke, it was a long rebound or an air ball and a kick out and, boom, they have to get it off,” Mulkey said. “I thought for the most part we did good off the screens, but they pick you and pick you and pick you.
“Kansas is a senior team. You live and you die by the 3. When you’re hitting, you’re going to stay in ball games and win ball games. When you’re not, it’s tough to make up those misses. They keep you moving all the time and are always hitting you with the screen.”
The victory moves the Lady Bears to 4-0 in Big 12 action as the Baylor is the only undefeated team left in the league. Kansas State pulled off the 87-69 victory over No. 11 Texas in Manhattan on Wednesday evening. TCU got a win over Texas Tech, and West Virginia topped Iowa State by nine.
“It’s hard to win,” Mulkey said. “We had some upsets in the league tonight. We’ll take any win we can get on the road and get out.”
Bear Facts
Baylor women’s basketball signee Jordyn Oliver earned a nomination for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Games on Wednesday. Oliver is a 5-10 guard out of Prosper, Texas.