Sitting to the right of Kim Mulkey inside the media room of the Ferrell Center, Chloe Jackson smiled.
The all-SEC performer and one of the 20-member watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (which recognizes the nation’s top shooting guard in women’s college basketball) has been working to play a new position for her new team, the fourth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears.
Known for her shooting, she averaged 18.1 points per game at LSU last season, Jackson is being groomed to become the next point guard for Baylor. And who better to learn from than Kim Mulkey, who played point guard herself as she won two national titles as a player at Louisiana Tech (1981, 1982) and an Olympic gold medal in 1984. In fact, if the Lady Bears win their season home opener (13-0 under Mulkey), it will be the 19th-year Baylor head coach’s 1,100th win combined as a player, assistant and head coach.
So when the question was asked if she knew coming in how demanding Mulkey is on point guards, that smile spread across Jackson’s face as she took no time to answer.
“Yes.”
But throughout the first two exhibition games over the past two weeks, Jackson showed just how much she’s learned from Mulkey during her short time in Waco.
“I’m being more vocal, for one,” Jackson said. “I’m not used to having to talk so much on the court. Like (Mulkey) says, the point guard is like the quarterback of the team. Being more vocal and instructing, leading, you have to do all that.”
For those outside the program, Jackson’s move to point guard might seem like making up for the loss of Alexis Morris who was dismissed from the team back in September. According to Mulkey, though, the plan to put Jackson at point came when Morris was still on the team.
“She knew then that I wanted her to play the point guard,” Mulkey said. “I think her best chance to play pro ball isn’t necessarily at the off guard. I think it’s with the ball in her hands. She’s an all-SEC performer. She scored 18 points a game. I don’t want to take that away from her. At the point guard, you have to think the game and it never goes away. It’s something that I’ve got to every day keep hounding her and never let up because if she can catch on quickly and can handle it, we can be a better basketball team.”
The point guard position isn’t like every other position on the floor. The point guard must know every play, but not just what they’re supposed to do. Instead, the point has to know how every cog moves in every scheme, in every play. The point guard has to know when to penetrate and kick to her open teammate when the defense helps. She also has to know when to pull the trigger herself.
And all of that is just on the offensive side of the floor. She makes sure everyone is in the correct defense. When the team huddles up during free throws, she’s telling them the defense to get in or what offense they’ll run on the other end of the floor.
She is the quarterback on the floor, as Mulkey describes it. She’s an extension of the coach on the floor. If an audible, if you will, needs to be called, she makes that call. Communication is huge in basketball, so making sure every one of her teammates is on the same page is important and yet another responsibility of the point guard.
“The point guard position is the most difficult. It just is,” Mulkey said. “She is responsible for everybody on that floor. She has to know the position, where they’re supposed to be. She has to make the calls offensively, defensively. Free throws she looks at me, makes the calls.”
All of this is different from shooting guard, Jackson’s usual position. There, she makes sure she’s doing her job, going where she needs to go in each offensive set. The off guard listens to the plays being called by the point guard and does them. She isn’t responsible for bringing the ball up the court and getting the offense to run smoothly.
“It’s new, obviously, but it’s exciting,” Jackson said. “I do what I need to do when she recruited me, where I needed to play and where she wanted me to play. I just knew it was going to be something to get used to, but I knew I needed to take it on and take the challenge.”
One of the biggest changes Jackson has made has been becoming more vocal. She can no longer get a teammate and talk to her one-on-one when she can. If there’s a correction needed to be made, the communication is instant.
“The (transition) has been intense because (Mulkey) is intense,” Jackson said. “It’s been good, I mean, I’m getting it each and every day just learning the plays and everybody’s strengths and weaknesses also.”
Jackson showed that in the first two exhibitions. After she had four assists and four turnovers in the first contest against Langston, she had seven assists and zero turnovers against Texas A&M-Commerce. In the first game, she was 6-for-8 from the floor as she can be deadly from midrange.
But the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet provided even more evidence that Jackson is learning and will play the position well for the Lady Bears.
Her court vision was spot on. She made the correct reads and got the ball to her teammates in situations that they would succeed in. Jackson got her teammates better looks at the basket by driving to the basket.
“Chloe is so involved with learning in practice that some things she did in the game the other night instinctively let me know we’re going to be OK,” Mulkey said. “She pushes the ball up the floor. She can penetrate and get her teammates easier shots.”
Bear notes
Baylor’s season opener is Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Day. Lauren Cox was diagnosed with T1D when she was seven. Cox, along with the local chapter of JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) will be involved with pregame and postgame festivities for the game.
Kim Mulkey played with Nicholls State head coach Dobee Plaisance.
“I played summer basketball, AAU basketball with Dobee,” Mulkey said. “I know her very well. I spoke to her team this morning. She asked me to speak to them at practice. She’s excited to be here. She loves the game, her team they work hard for her. Her daughter played at LSU. Her son, plays at UNO. Dobee and I go back a long way.”