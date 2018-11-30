When Jennifer Roberts told her she needed only three more points, Chloe Jackson had no idea what she was talking about. Fourth-ranked Baylor was up big over Southern with the minutes winding down. Jackson already had 11 points, so Roberts wasn’t talking the senior point guard joining the double-digit club for the fourth time in as many games.
No, what Baylor’s Coordinator of Operations was trying to let Jackson know was that she was a mere three points away from reaching 1,000 in her collegiate career.
And Jackson had no clue.
While she didn’t reach the milestone on that Thursday night in Waco, Jackson topped it with her second bucket of the night in Baylor’s win over South Dakota State in Vegas a week ago.
Keep this in mind – Jackson reached the 1,000-point mark in just over two seasons of college basketball action. Her first season at NC State, Jackson had to sit out after she fractured her foot. After gaining a medical redshirt, she transferred to LSU. After sitting out that first year due to NCAA transfer rules, Jackson finally played for the first time in two years. That season, she averaged 13.1 points after totaling 418. Then last year, Jackson led LSU with 18.1 points per game for a total of 526 points. In total, it took Jackson just 71 games to hit the 1,000 mark which means she averaged 14.3 points per contest.
“It’s a blessing, for sure,” Jackson said. “A lot of people in four years aren’t able to achieve 1,000 points. I wouldn’t be anything without my teammates, here and at LSU, who helped me.”
After graduating from LSU with a degree in business, Jackson decided to finish her collegiate basketball career at Baylor. The main thing that drew her to Baylor – her thirst for a championship.
“I wanted to win,” Jackson said. “When I came on my visit, I loved the team. The coaches kept it real, and I liked that. Where I would be playing, things they would teach me and I would carry on to the next level I thought was a major key in me getting better in basketball.”
Part of that, for Jackson, meant changing positions. She’s gone from a shooting guard – she’s on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list that recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball – to point guard.
“It’s hard, well, not hard, but it’s a change,” Jackson said. “I went from not being a vocal leader to having to step up and be a vocal leader on this team. Having a coach that played that point guard position is a little bit tougher because she is going to be on your back every day. I like it though. I thought it was going to be a challenge. I thought it could make it better.”
Not only does Jackson have to be more vocal, she also has to know the plays better than anyone. Of course, she has to know her part, but she also needs to know where everyone else has to be. Jackson has had to make sure she knows all of this in an offensive system she’s known for maybe two months.
“That first month in October when we had practices, four-hour long practices, I had to stay after sometimes and just learn the plays. In order to be a point guard, you have to know where everyone has to be on the court. I can’t lead if I don’t know what to do.”
She’s also had to become a bit more pass-first minded, something that comes with orchestrating the offense as a point guard. But a prolific scorer like Jackson has to balance those assists with knowing when to shoot her own shot.
“That’s something I knew coming here that my role would be,” Jackson said. “I was OK with that. I want to do what I can to win. I want a championship. If that means taking fewer shots here and looking to pass more, I’m completely OK with that. That’s in my arsenal, too.”
During the two seasons she played at LSU, Jackson took part in the annual SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge. LSU won each of those matchups with a win over TCU in 2017 and another over Texas Tech in 2017. Jackson looks to carry her winning ways over to the Big 12 side of things this year. Currently, the Big 12 holds a 2-0 lead over the SEC as Kansas topped LSU, 68-61, and TCU outlasted Ole Miss, 55-50, Thursday night.
Jackson and Baylor take their turn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when the Lady Bears travel to No. 18 South Carolina for a 6 p.m. tip Sunday that will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
During her time at LSU, Jackson went up against South Carolina twice. Last year was the only time she’s played at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena. Last season, the Gamecocks led the nation in attendance with an average of 13,239 fans per game. That’s 3,000 more than second-place UConn with 10,026. Baylor was ninth on the list with 5,849.
South Carolina still leads the nation in attendance this season with 11,390 fans per game.
“It’s crazy,” Jackson said of South Carolina’s home court advantage. “The one time we played there it was their senior night with (unanimous National Player of the Year and the No. 1 WNBA Draft pick) A’ja Wilson. It was intense. I love playing in front of big crowds like that. I think it’s great for women’s basketball.”