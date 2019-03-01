It must have been something like destiny that brought Baylor seniors Kalani Brown and Chloe Jackson together to be Lady Bear teammates this season.
Just consider how far apart they were when their respective college careers began. Brown came to Baylor in the fall of 2015 as a star freshman, having achieved high school All-American honors and recognition as one of the premiere basketball players in her class. At the time, Jackson had spent an uneventful freshman season at N.C. State in 2014-15 and was sitting out a transfer year at LSU.
Their paths were unlikely even to cross.
So it’s a case of reality being stranger than fiction that the point guard Jackson and the center Brown share Senior Day when Baylor hosts Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey, for one, is thanking the lucky stars that brought Jackson and Brown together.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without those two guys having great years,” Mulkey said on Friday.
Brown will play in her 137th game as a Lady Bear on Senior Day. In four years, she’s gone from a hyped freshman to a bona fide national player of the year candidate. Last week, when the Lady Bears clinched their ninth consecutive and 10th overall Big 12 championship, Brown put the icing on the cake by reaching 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her Baylor career.
She was the building block Baylor could count on coming into this campaign.
On Friday, Brown sat at the dais during the Lady Bears press conference and traded compliments with her senior teammate who was sitting two seats away.
Jackson, a graduate transfer, chose to come to Baylor to play her final year of college eligibility this season. As it turned out, the Lady Bears needed her. The dismissal from the team of point guard Alexis Morris in September left a hole at point guard.
Although Jackson was a shooting guard at LSU the last two seasons, she made the transition to floor general for the Lady Bears with impressive agility.
“Chloe, to come in and do what she’s done in a short period of time is as remarkable a story as there is, particularly at the point guard position,” Mulkey said. “Sometimes you can slide in for one year and be the recipient of a lot of passes and just shoot the ball at the off guard. But when you have to learn new offenses, learn new defenses, continue to be in communication with the coach on the sideline, I’m not sure I could have told you she or anybody else could do that in a short period of time at this level.”
As the seniors reflected on their careers to this point and the meaning of Senior Day, Jackson was asked about coming to a new school and going from trying to fit in to taking ownership of the top-ranked Lady Bears’ direction on the court.
She paused to think about it and then politely described the process of learning the position, the offense and defense, and, in doing so, earning the right to be a leader.
Then Brown spoke up for her fellow senior.
“The point guard is the quarterback of the team,” Brown said. “And Chloe came in with such little time to learn everything, and it put a lot of pressure on her with Alexis Morris leaving. So for her to do that in such little time — this has become her team because that’s what a point guard is supposed to do. It’s supposed to be their team.”
By praising Jackson as the team’s quarterback, Brown showed how well the two seniors work together.
Jackson has 161 assists so far this season, more than doubling her best year in that category before she came to Baylor, and many of them have been passes into the post to Brown. But it’s also worth noting that Brown has 42 assists this season, many of them on kick-outs to Jackson, who is averaging 11.4 points .
For those reasons and several others – Lauren Cox’s post presence and Juicy Landrum’s outside shooting touch shouldn’t be overlooked — the No. 1-ranked Lady Bears are a nightmare for opponents to defend.
But’s it’s a crazy dream come true for the two seniors.
“I would’ve never pictured myself here in this position in high school,” Jackson said. “But it’s been a great year. I really do think everything happens for a reason. Me ending up here with this team under this coaching staff, it’s a blessing.”