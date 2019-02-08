The Texas Longhorns forgot their copy of the book "Goodnight Moon" Monday evening, as there was indeed a full moon out in Austin that no one could stop from rising. There’s a new moon this season.
Moon Ursin has lost count of the one-liners she’s heard surrounding her nickname, one that came from her aunt because of the shape of her head when she was a baby.
If she had to pick one — in all honesty she usually just tunes them out — it would have to be "Over the Moon." Her Twitter handle has a moon emoji by it. The iPhone currently has 13 different moons to choose from. Her favorites are the ones with faces (🌚🌝)
“There have been a lot (of puns),” the Baylor sophomore said. “I hear them and am like, ‘Oh wow.’”
We could also throw in "touch the moon" as well. If you’ve ever seen Ursin play, that makes the most sense. Multiple times, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey has expressed amazement at how high Ursin rises into the air when she hits a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line.
But Ursin can also touch the rim, a discovery she made in the eighth grade. She still has to figure out what her exact vertical is, though.
“When I was laying the ball up, I was getting very high,” Ursin said. “My god-brother said, ‘I bet you can touch the rim.’ I didn’t know. I went up and did it and was like, ‘OK, that’s new.’ Ever since then I was grabbing rim, grabbing rim. In high school I dunked once. I’m trying to do it again, but again, patience.”
Patience.
That’s been the key for the 5-7 guard, who has waited and waited as a member of the top-ranked Baylor Lady Bears. And her time is now.
🌑
Ursin was the first player to ever secure three Gatorade Player of the Year awards in Louisiana.
After she led Destrehan High School to a Class 5A state championship in 2017 with a 35-0 record by averaging 27.6 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game, she didn’t expect to average just over 10 minutes per game in her first year with the Lady Bears.
“It was hard. I’m not going to lie,” Ursin said. “It was very hard, but I never thought about leaving (Baylor.) There were times when I wondered if this was for me. Your mind starts to play tricks on you.”
Lauren Cox knows exactly what Ursin is talking about. While Cox got a little bit more playing time as a freshman than Ursin did, the junior forward understands what it’s like for reality not to live up to expectation.
“I had such high expectations for myself,” Cox said. “I was disappointing myself. I would get on myself. I was hard on myself and all that. I didn’t have a lot of confidence. It was tough. Freshman year was definitely the hardest.”
That’s what Mulkey tells players during the recruiting process. The student-athletes are on their own away from home. They have classes, homework and practice they need to balance. Add on top of that the fact that they’re used to being the best at their respective high schools and, as such, used to playing many more minutes.
“It takes time,” Mulkey said. “Your freshman year is the most difficult year of your life.”
Mulkey went on to point attention to Ursin and Juicy Landrum. Cox and Kalani Brown can even be thrown into that mix as well.
It gets better.
🌒
Some people call it the sophomore-year spike. Usually, student-athletes progress the most between their freshmen and sophomore seasons. It makes sense.
They’ve been in the program for a year. They know the system and have gained experience. They’ve also been in the weight room and have a better understanding overall of what’s going on.
Brown went from averaging 9.3 points in 14.4 minutes her freshman year to 15.4 points in 21.4 minutes per game her sophomore year. Cox increased from 7.6 points in 13.4 minutes per game her freshman year to 15.3 points in 30.2 minutes per game her sophomore year. Landrum went from averaging 1.8 points in 9.5 minutes per game her freshman year to 7.4 points in 20.9 her sophomore year.
Now, Moon Ursin has gone from putting up 2.9 points in 10.5 minutes per game to 4.7 points in 12.2 minutes per game as a sophomore.
“LC (Cox) is my roommate on the road,” Ursin said. “She talked to me a lot. She was very helpful. She’s been my rock basically through this hard time. Just to be able to get out there and do all the things she tells me I’m capable I’m doing. My other teammates have done that, too, but I spend a lot more time with LC.”
Cox was sitting nearby as Ursin said those words, and she smiled in response.
“It means a lot. Me and Moon are really close," Cox said. "We’re roommates on the road and hang out off the court sometimes. To see her succeed, I’m so proud of her. She’s playing really well, playing to her potential.”
🌓
Over the offseason, Ursin spent a lot of time in the gym. While she worked on her conditioning in the weight room, her focus on the hardwood was on her ball-handling and shooting.
“I got the cones out to work on my dribbling,” Ursin said. “Then I worked on my shooting because last year, I mean I can shoot the ball, but last year I had a horrible drought. I just wanted to make that an emphasis this year of getting the ball in the hole.”
While there are drills and such to improve on the physical aspects of your game, there’s no written formula for dealing with the disappointment faced during the freshman season from a mental standpoint.
“It’s hard to explain the feeling,” Ursin said. “I would call home crying not knowing what to do. I wasn’t used to it.”
Off the court, Ursin said she had “so much” family support and other people telling her to hang in there. But during games, she had to stay confident.
“I was just waiting for my name to be called and actually do something with it,” Ursin said. “I did get opportunities (as a freshman). I don’t know, you just get out there and get nervous. Mentally I started focusing on, ‘It’s just a game.’ It’s just playing like I’m in high school. Yeah, they’re more athletic and more skilled, but it’s just a game. Staying mentally locked in was a point of emphasis.”
🌔
It wasn’t until Ursin started getting actual minutes that she finally started to see things piece together.
“It’s a new year, new season, fresh start, clean slate,” Ursin said. “When I really started to get faith and believe was when the minutes started increasing. That’s when I started taking it to the next level.”
In the first game of the 2018-19 season, Ursin went off for what was then a career-high 13 points, including a 3-for-4 mark from deep, in 17 minutes.
After that game, Ursin mentioned the hard work she’d put in on her shot.
“You know, Juicy is a 3-point threat,” Ursin said back in November. “It’s always OK to have another one.”
If you’ve spoken with Ursin at all, you know that statement wasn’t made out of arrogance. It was just a statement of fact, punctuated by a smile that stretches from one side of her face to the other.
Watch her on the court. After she does something well, you see her try to keep a straight face as she runs back to the other end of the floor, but Ursin can’t contain her joy as she lets out a grin.
“I’m just a happy person in general,” Ursin said. "When you smile, it makes somebody else smile. It’s real hard to tame. (On the floor), you’re still locked in, but it’s about having fun. I’m just excited.”
🌕
Ursin was already nervous when she called her mom. It was about a week ago, and she had big news but also didn’t want to talk about it that much.
“I told my mom, ‘Mom, don’t tell anybody else. I get to start,’ ” Ursin said. “She was thrilled. I was like, ‘That’s it. Let’s not talk anymore.’ I left her with that. I was excited, really excited. It was an opportunity, a good feeling. My first start in college.”
That was a week ago when Ursin started in place of Landrum, who was resting after suffering an injury earlier in the week at Oklahoma State. And Ursin played out of her mind.
She scored 12 points off 5-of-6 shooting and was the driving force on Baylor’s defense. Ursin held Texas Tech’s leading scorer to season lows in points and shot attempts.
Two days later, Ursin went off again. She exploded for a new career high of 20 points at Texas to lead the Lady Bears to victory in Austin. The Longhorns seemingly had no answer for her hustle or her jump shot.
“I was thrilled with myself,” Ursin said. “I showed a lot of emotion in that game because it’s been so long since I’ve felt comfortable out on the court. Probably the last time I was that happy was when we won a state championship in high school. Those feelings are starting to come back. I’m showing my personality a little more. My teammates were excited for me.”
With those two wins over the weekend, Baylor has a three-game lead atop the Big 12 standings with eight conference games left. The Lady Bears are intently focused on bringing home that ninth straight Big 12 championship.
“I’m having this great feeling that we’re going to go far,” Ursin said. “I’m talking about national championship far. When you feel it, you feel it. We’ve been bonding so well as a team, playing so well as a team. If we keep that up and stay solid and mentally locked in, we’ll be very successful.”