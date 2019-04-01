Thank you for Reading!
Baylor’s Lauren Cox (from left), Juicy Landrum and Kalani Brown hug as they celebrate their win over Iowa on Monday night. Both Cox and Brown were selected to the All-Regional team, along with DiDi Richards and Chloe Jackson. Iowa’s Megan Gustafson was also selected.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just in case there wasn’t enough riding on the Baylor versus Iowa matchup in the Elite Eight, the Associated Press added another level of intrigue when it released its All-American team on Monday.
Baylor center Kalani Brown earned second-team honors and forward Lauren Cox garnered third-team recognition.
As fate would have it, Iowa center Megan Gustafson was slotted as a first-team selection. Gustafson was also tabbed as espnW’s national player of the year before the tournament began.
Gustafson was joined on the AP’s first team by Connecticut forward Napheesa Collier, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville guard Asia Durr and Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan.
Brown, who also received an AP All-American second-team nod in 2018, averaged 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through the regular season and Big 12 Tournament while leading Baylor to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The rest of the AP second team included Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale, California center Kristine Anigwe, Stanford forward Alanna Smith and Iowa State forward Bridget Carleton.
Cox earned AP All-American honorable mention in 2018. She made third team this season along with UConn guard Katie Lou Samuelson, Notre Dame forward Jessica Shepard and guard Jackie Young, and Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham.
Baylor's Juicy Landrum (20) and NaLyssa Smith (1) celebrate their win over Iowa in a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor's DiDi Richards (2) steals the ball from Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) as Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, right, points during the second half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, left, congratulates Kalani Brown, right, in the closing moments of the second half of Baylor's win over Iowa in a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Lauren Cox (15) steals the ball from Iowa's Makenzie Meyer (3) during the second half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, left, waves the net as she celebrates with her daughter Makenzie Fuller, center, and grandson Kannon Fuller, right, after Baylor defeated Iowa in a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor players and coaches pose with the trophy after defeating Iowa in a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor's Chloe Jackson, right, jumped into the arms of Kalani Brown as Lauren Cox, left, looks on as they celebrate their win over Iowa in the closing moments of the second half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Juicy Landrum (20) and NaLyssa Smith (1) celebrate their win over Iowa in a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor's Kalani Brown, right, hugsChloe Jackson, left, as they celebrate their win over Iowa in the closing moments of the second half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor's Lauren Cox, left, Kalani Brown, right, and Juicy Landrum, center, hug as they celebrate their win over Iowa in the closing moments of the second half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, left, hugs Lauren Cox, right, as she comes off the court on the final moments in the second half of a regional final women's college basketball game against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Kalani Brown, right, battles Iowa's Hannah Stewart, center, and Megan Gustafson, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey directs her team against Iowa during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Iowa's Amanda Ollinger, center, is tied up by Baylor's Lauren Cox, right, and Kalani Brown, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) loses the ball as she drives against Baylor's DiDi Richards (2) and Kalani Brown, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey argues a call during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) blocks a shot by Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Juicy Landrum (20) runs into Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots against Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Lauren Cox, right, drives against Iowa's Amanda Ollinger, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Moon Ursin (12) blocks a shot by Iowa's Tania Davis (11) during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's DiDi Richards (2) steals the ball from Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) during the second half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) walks past head coach Lisa Bluder, left, in the closing moments of the second half of Iowa's loss to Baylor in a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor's DiDi Richards (2) shoots past South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) shoots against Baylor's Juicy Landrum (20) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's DiDi Richards (2) reacts after a basket against South Carolina during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's DiDi Richards, left, is fouled by South Carolina's Te'a Cooper, right, during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor's Lauren Cox (15) shoots against South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) shoots against South Carolina's LeLe Grissett (24) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor's Chloe Jackson (24) drives against South Carolina's Destanni Henderson (3) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey directs her team against South Carolina during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) shoots against Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against Baylor during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, left, argues a call during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game against South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, left, embraces Kalani Brown, right, as Brown leaves the game in the final minutes of the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Lauren Cox (15) is fouled by South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's DiDi Richards (2) shoots against South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
South Carolina's Victaria Saxton (5) knocks the ball from Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
South Carolina's LeLe Grissett, right, shoots against Baylor's DiDi Richards, left, during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
All-Greensboro team
Given the way Baylor ran away with the Greensboro Region tournament, it was only logical that they filled up the all-tournament team.
Cox was named the Greensboro Region Most Outstanding Player after averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.5 blocks.
She picked up one more assist in the postgame press conference.
“It could’ve been any one of us (as) MVP,” Cox said. “It’s a blessing and I’m just excited.”
Cox was joined on the team by Lady Bears guard DiDi Richards, center Kalani Brown and point guard Chloe Jackson. Iowa’s Gustafson rounded out the all-tourney squad.
Escape from Carolina
Baylor flew out of North Carolina late Monday night, exiting the state with more basketball to play.
That was a first in the Lady Bears’ fourth try.
Baylor made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001 in Durham, when the Lady Bears were defeated in the first round by No. 9 seed Arkansas. Baylor returned to North Carolina in 2007 as a No. 5 seed and lost in the second round against fourth-seeded N.C. State in Raleigh. And in 2009, No. 3 seed Louisville upset No. 2 seed Baylor in the Sweet 16 back in Raleigh.
Gustafson stopped short of a double-double
Iowa center Gustafson entered the Elite Eight game with 33 double-doubles this season, tied for the NCAA single-season record.
She’ll have to be satisfied with the tie.
The Hawkeyes force in the middle scored 23 points, but she was boxed out by Baylor and held to 9 rebounds. The Lady Bears kept Gustafson from gathering in a rebound for the entire second half and didn’t let her grab an offensive board for the entire game.
