GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Baylor vs. Iowa clash in the Greensboro Region final will feature a matchup of two of the nation’s best centers.
Both Baylor’s Kalani Brown and Iowa’s Megan Gustafson are among five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the top center in the country.
The showdown between the 6-foot-7 senior Brown and 6-foot-3 senior Gustafson had media members salivating before Baylor had even advanced to the Elite Eight.
“I think everyone in the country would look forward to that matchup,” Gustafson said when she was asked about facing Brown during the Hawkeyes’ postgame press conference.
Likewise, a reporter asked Brown about lining up against Iowa’s accomplished center.
“I’ve played against a lot of great post players, so she will be another one that’s going to challenge me,” Brown said. “We’re both lefties, and kind of seeing her play, we’re kind of alike. That should be interesting. I’m excited to play.”
Gustafson makes up a much larger part of Iowa’s total offense than Brown does for the Lady Bears. The Hawkeyes center averages 27.9 points and 13.5 rebounds, while Baylor’s big lady posts 15.5 points and 8.1 boards per night.
The sidekicks will be a factor too
As enticing as the Brown vs. Gustafson duel will be, the Baylor-Iowa Elite Eight game could come down to which frontcourt tandem performs better.
All season long, Brown and Cox have complemented each other while driving opposing defenses crazy.
Combined, Brown and the 6-4 Cox produce 28.1 points and 16.1 rebounds. In the Lady Bears’ Sweet 16 victory over South Carolina, both had double-doubles as Brown scored 18 with 10 rebounds and Cox added 17 points and 14 boards.
Gustafson has a trusty sidekick as well as 6-2 forward Hannah Stewart averages 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. Stewart also had a double-double against N.C. State with 16 points and 11 boards.
“They have got a couple of great post players and Hannah and I have been working extremely hard over the course of our four years,” Gustafson said about the two-on-two game. “We’re just going to go into it, doesn’t matter who we play. We’re going to play our hearts out, that’s for sure.”
The biggest statistical difference between Gustafson-Stewart and Brown-Cox on Saturday was that the Iowa pair blocked two shots while the Baylor duo sent back seven.
DiDi unleashes O
When Baylor guard DiDi Richards scored her 11th point just 11 minutes into the game against South Carolina, it was apparent it was going to be a rare performance for the Lady Bears’ defensive stopper.
Richards came in averaging 6.2 points with seven double-digit scoring games this season.
On Saturday, she led Baylor with 25, including 15 in the first half to help the Lady Bears take a 49-23 lead.
The highlight play came when Brown threw a behind-the-back bounce pass to Richards for an open layup.
“It was a little flashy,” Brown said. “I might have done that on purpose. I was able to find DiDi a lot and it was just working so I was trying to get it there. She caught it, scored it and made me look good.”
Richards set a new career high in points, topping her previous mark of 15, which she registered against Iowa State in January.
Trying to stop a double-double machine
Gustafson notched her 33rd double-double of the season when she scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against N.C. State. That ties the NCAA single-season record, which means the Iowa center will be going for a new mark when the Hawkeyes face Baylor on Monday night.
It’s the second time in three games that Baylor will have faced a double-double machine. California center Kristine Anigwe had 33 straight double-doubles and 32 this season when the Golden Bears faced Baylor in the second round. Baylor held Anigwe to 13 points and five boards as the Lady Bears dismissed Cal from the tournament, 102-63.