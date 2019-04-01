GREENSBORO, N.C. – Just in case there wasn’t enough riding on the Baylor versus Iowa matchup in the Elite Eight, the Associated Press added another level of intrigue when it released its All-American team on Monday.
Baylor center Kalani Brown earned second-team honors and forward Lauren Cox garnered third-team recognition.
As fate would have it, Iowa center Megan Gustafson was slotted as a first-team selection. Gustafson was also tabbed as espnW’s national player of the year before the tournament began.
Gustafson was joined on the AP’s first team by Connecticut forward Napheesa Collier, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville guard Asia Durr and Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan.
Brown, who also received an AP All-American second-team nod in 2018, averaged 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through the regular season and Big 12 Tournament while leading Baylor to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The rest of the AP second team included Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale, California center Kristine Anigwe, Stanford forward Alanna Smith and Iowa State forward Bridget Carleton.
Cox earned AP All-American honorable mention in 2018. She made third team this season along with UConn guard Katie Lou Samuelson, Notre Dame forward Jessica Shepard and guard Jackie Young, and Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham.
All-Greensboro team
Given the way Baylor ran away with the Greensboro Region tournament, it was only logical that they filled up the all-tournament team.
Cox was named the Greensboro Region Most Outstanding Player after averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.5 blocks.
She picked up one more assist in the postgame press conference.
“It could’ve been any one of us (as) MVP,” Cox said. “It’s a blessing and I’m just excited.”
Cox was joined on the team by Lady Bears guard DiDi Richards, center Kalani Brown and point guard Chloe Jackson. Iowa’s Gustafson rounded out the all-tourney squad.
Escape from Carolina
Baylor flew out of North Carolina late Monday night, exiting the state with more basketball to play.
That was a first in the Lady Bears’ fourth try.
Baylor made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001 in Durham, when the Lady Bears were defeated in the first round by No. 9 seed Arkansas. Baylor returned to North Carolina in 2007 as a No. 5 seed and lost in the second round against fourth-seeded N.C. State in Raleigh. And in 2009, No. 3 seed Louisville upset No. 2 seed Baylor in the Sweet 16 back in Raleigh.
Gustafson stopped short of a double-double
Iowa center Gustafson entered the Elite Eight game with 33 double-doubles this season, tied for the NCAA single-season record.
She’ll have to be satisfied with the tie.
The Hawkeyes force in the middle scored 23 points, but she was boxed out by Baylor and held to 9 rebounds. The Lady Bears kept Gustafson from gathering in a rebound for the entire second half and didn’t let her grab an offensive board for the entire game.