IOWA HAWKEYES
Coach: Lisa Bluder
Years at school (record): 19 (395-216)
Overall (record): 34 (751-358)
How they got in: Automatic bid from Big Ten
Road to the Sweet 16: Defeated Mercer, 66-61; Defeated Missouri, 68-52
Projected starting lineup: G Tania Davis (10.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.5 apg); G Makenzie Meyer (9.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.3 apg); C Megan Gustafson (28.0 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 1.8 bpg); G Kathleen Doyle (12.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 4.6 apg); G Hannah Stewart (11.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, .569 fg pct).
Key reserves: F Amanda Ollinger (2.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, .97 apg); G Alexis Sevillian (4.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.3 apg).
NCAA Tournament appearances: 26
Longest run: Final Four (1993)
Quote to note: “I could write a book right now. It’s hard to put into just a few sentences. (Center Megan Gustafson) is just a tremendous player, as far as you can look at her statistics and see that she leads the United States in five different statistical categories. … But I think what makes Megan so special is not just her basketball statistics. I think that’s really a disservice to her to just look at her statistics and say that’s what she is as a player.” – Iowa coach Lisa Bluder on Hawkeyes star center Megan Gustafson.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK
Coach: Wes Moore
Years at school (record): 6 (140-57)
Overall (record): 32 (698-226)
How they got in: At-large from ACC
Road to the Sweet 16: Defeated Maine, 63-51; Defeated Kentucky, 72-57
Projected starting lineup: G Aislinn Konig (10.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.7 apg); G Kai Crutchfield (6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 apg); G Kiara Leslie (15.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.9 apg); F DD Rogers (6.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, .88 spg); C Elissa Cunane (13.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, .565 fg pct).
Key reserves: F Kayla Jones (4.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.1 apg).
NCAA Tournament appearances: 25
Longest run: Final Four (1998)
Quote to note: “I think having played (in Greensboro Coliseum) before, and obviously just playing over here a couple of weeks ago (in the ACC Tournament), gives you a little bit of a comfort zone maybe. We are expecting to see a lot of red out there hopefully. So I think that makes a big difference.” – N.C. State coach Wes Moore on the advantage of playing close to home in Greensboro.
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
Coach: Dawn Staley
Years at school (record): 11 (273-96)
Overall (record): 19 (445-176)
How they got in: At-large bid from SEC
Road to the Sweet 16: Defeated Belmont, 74-52; Defeated Florida State, 72-64
Projected starting lineup: G Te’a Cooper (11.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 spg); G Tyasha Harris (11.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.3 apg); F Alexis Jennings (11.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.2 bpg); G Doniyah Cliney (4.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 apg); G Destan Henderson (5.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.3 apg).
Key reserves: F Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (10.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg); F Victaria Saxton (4.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 bpg); G Bianca Cuevas-Moore (8.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.4 spg).
NCAA Tournament appearances: 17
Longest run: 2017 national championship
Quote to note: “They’re themselves. For us coaches, we have to figure out ways in which to get them to play more like us a lot more often.” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley on whether the Gamecocks and Lady Bears players take on the personality of herself and Kim Mulkey.
BAYLOR LADY BEARS
Coach: Kim Mulkey
Years at school (record): 19 (572-99)
Overall (record): 19 (572-99)
How they got in: Automatic bid, won Big 12 tournament
Road to the Sweet 16: Defeated Abilene Christian, 95-38; defeated California, 102-63.
Projected starting lineup: G Chloe Jackson (11.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5.5 apg); G Juicy Landrum (11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.9 apg); G DiDi Richards (6.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.4 spg); C Kalani Brown (15.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.6 bpg); F Lauren Cox (12.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.5 bpg).
Key reserves: F NaLyssa Smith (8.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, .535 fg pct); F Queen Egbo (5.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, .91 bpg); G Moon Ursin (4.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.6 apg)
NCAA Tournament appearances: 17
Longest run: National Champions, 2005 and 2012
Quote to note: “We certainly see how many minutes kids play. That’s one of the things you look at when scouting a team. Each coach knows what they have to do. I don’t play that many players. If I play that many players, we’re way ahead or we’re way behind. But it’s effective. They’re very good.” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey on South Carolina’s depth.
